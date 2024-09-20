NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, September 21 (#468)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on September 21 for puzzle #468 are much easier than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.2 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #467, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #468. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Clairvoyant

: Clairvoyant 🟩 Green : Special edition adjectives

: Special edition adjectives 🟦 Blue: "Great job!"

"Great job!" 🟪 Purple: Extremely

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Get your nerd out and look at all the special edition steel boxes, while avoiding psychics. Give yourself a pat on the back before getting extreme.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #468?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Clairvoyant: Medium, mystic, oracle, psychic

Medium, mystic, oracle, psychic 🟩 Special edition adjectives: Collectible, exclusive, limited, rare

Collectible, exclusive, limited, rare 🟦 "Great job!": Impressive, nice, props, well done

Impressive, nice, props, well done 🟪 Extremely: Awful, bloody, real, way

Whenever the obvious traps get me, I can't help but chuckle at the puzzle.

Today's hit me with what I thought was going to be an easy yellow of steak temperatures in rare, medium, well done and bloody. Oops.

We immediately flipped over to the green category and got exclusive, limited and rare before adding collectible.

The yellow category was an easy get from there with mystic, oracle, psychic and medium.

The train was rolling so I quickly got impressive, nice, props and well done.

After that, purple was the rote fill with awful, bloody, real and way. The title for this one extremely. Maybe it's because it's a Saturday but man, I am not seeing this one. I get it, but I don't see it.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #467, which had a difficulty rating of 2.9 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Why they specifically choose the second movie in the original Star Wars trilogy for this category is baffling to me. But anyway, I saw Boba and Chewy right away and then Solo. Emperor Palpatine is a stretch, to me, because at best he's referred to as my master by Darth Vader or as the Emperor, not just Emperor in The Empire Strikes Back.

From there I moved on to the yellow category. Where I snagged figure, imagine, suspect and think. This was a fine category but it really felt like they picked a word and flipped open the thesaurus.

I took an early strike putting together the green category when I tried to shove suspect in with character, individual and person. It didn't cross my mind that party was a part of this group until after I got that strike. Partly because in my mind (even with the phrase "party of one") party refers to a group, while the other words are more singular.

Early on, I had cat, hawk and litter, but I totally forgot about "kitty"corner. Mostly because I grew up with catty-corner. I looked it up after the puzzle and have read that kittycorner is more popular in Canada and certain northern regions of the US. I grew up allover the southwest and east coast, which seems to prefer catty-corner. Regionalisms are always interesting and I love learning new ones.