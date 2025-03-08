NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 8 (#636)

Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak

NYTimes Connections
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 8 for puzzle #636 gets much easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #635, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #636. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

The New York Times Connections puzzle for March 8, 2025

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Spin, Shadow, Excellent, Juke, Totally, Fake, Cotton, Soap, Mock, Bogus, Chatter, Imitation, Delicate, Dude, Artificial, and Bulky.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

  • 🟨 Yellow: Faux
  • 🟩 Green: Washing machines cycles/settings
  • 🟦 Blue: Words said frequently in the "Bill and Ted" movies
  • 🟪 Purple: ____ Box

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Set the wash, ignore fake boxes and put on Bill and Ted.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #636?

Drumroll, please...

  • 🟨 Faux: Artificial, fake, imitation, mock
  • 🟩 Washing machine cycles/settings: Bulky, cotton, delicate, spin
  • 🟦 Words said frequently in the "Bill and Ted" movies: Bogus, dude, excellent, totally
  • 🟪 ____ Box: Chatter, juke, shadow, soap

Bogus and dude to start today and was thinking of skaters, mostly because I am excited for the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 remake (mostly 3 as that was my entry). Excellent and totally were easy find from that point.

I spotted the green bulky, spin and delicate next before seeing cotton but left it alone thinking it wouldn't be purple.

With the remaining 8, fake, imitation and artificial made me think of imitation crab (ugh) and got me to snag mock. Which I saved again.

This left chatter, juke, shadow and soap that I put in to get the purple. To be honest, I didn't see the box connection until I put it in, but it makes sense. Better than yesterday's rotten fruit group.

I wrapped it up with green then yellow to close out the puzzle.

Yesterday's Connections answers

  • 🟨 Emblem: Label, mark, seal, stamp
  • 🟩 Subjects of acclaimed musical biopics: Brown, Cash, Dylan, Mercury
  • 🟦 U.S. cities: Buffalo, Helena, Irving, Phoenix
  • 🟪 Fruits with their second letters changed: Ample, dote, lumon, poach

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #635, which had a difficulty rating of 4.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today was hard and most of it I did to myself, except the purple group which can rot.

I think the Connections makers were going for a Severance trap but I only clicked on that at the end of the solve. So maybe watch out for that.

Kicked it off with the yellow group of label, mark, seal and stamp.

Weirdly, I took a strike on green when I had Brown, Cash and Dylan but was not seeing Mercury, despite Queen being my preferred act out of that group, even if acclaimed is doing some heavy lifting on that awful biopic. I had Irving in there instead.

Irving is what threw me throughout this puzzle because I totally forgot about Irving, Texas despite having been there.

I finally saw Mercury for who it was and got the green.

Blue I picked up because I had to put Irving somewhere and the last four words didn't make sense for anything else.

And we had purple with ample (apple), dote (date), lumon (lemon) and poach (peach). Which sucks. I genuinely hated this grouping and have no sound reasoning to back it up.

