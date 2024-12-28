NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, December 28 (#566)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on December 28 for puzzle #566 are much harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #565, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #566. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Minefield, Habit, Itsy, Hornets' Nest, Pandora's Box, Hersey, Piece of Cake, Aegis, Histamine, Sure Thing, Apple of Discord, Tires, Easy, Golden Fleece, Can, No Sweat

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : "Nothing to it!"

: "Nothing to it!" 🟩 Green : Objects from Greek Myth

: Objects from Greek Myth 🟦 Blue : Proverbial things to kick

: Proverbial things to kick 🟪 Purple: Starting with possessive pronouns

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: This is easy, or is that just a myth? Use your foot and own it.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #566?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 "Nothing to it!": Easy, No Sweat, Piece of Cake, Sure Thing

Easy, No Sweat, Piece of Cake, Sure Thing 🟩 Objects from Greek Myth: Aegis, Apple of Discord, Golden Fleece, Pandora's Box

Aegis, Apple of Discord, Golden Fleece, Pandora's Box 🟦 Proverbial things to kick: Can, Habit, Hornets' Nest, Tires

Can, Habit, Hornets' Nest, Tires 🟪 Starting with possessive pronouns: Hersey, Histamine, Itsy, Minefield

Today's puzzle seemed easy initially, with the yellow and green categories falling right into place. No Sweat and Easy quickly led me toward something easy to do. With the other one, my eyes immediately went to Golden Fleece and Apple of Discord as mythological things.

Once it came to Proverbial things to kick and Starting with possessive pronouns, it was a lot harder. After a few shuffles, I figured out the Proverbial things to kick section when I got lucky and had three of them next to each other. I added tires in, and it was correct.

That left the four purple ones to go, and I must admit I didn't make the connection outside of them, as only four were left.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Breakfast sides: Bacon, Grits, Hash, Toast

Bacon, Grits, Hash, Toast 🟩 Pushes, as a button: Click, Hits, Presses, Taps

Click, Hits, Presses, Taps 🟦 They have a horn: Africa, Bugler, Car, Unicorn

Africa, Bugler, Car, Unicorn 🟪 Oscar-winning actors: Bridges, Irons, Phoenix, Washington

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #565, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Yesterday was a complex puzzle for me, though I got yellow and green almost instantly (yellow first; perhaps I was just hungry for some breakfast).

After the first two, I wasted a couple of guesses on the wrong track. I thought it was places with Washington, Phoenix and Africa, which is clearly where they wanted me to go.

Eventually, with one guess left, I linked Bugler, Africa and Unicorn as musical places and things. It was a stretch, but it was all I could find. I threw car in completely on a whim and got it right. From there, it was just putting the last four together since there were no other options.

While I solved today's puzzle, it didn't feel like a win since I didn't actually make the horn connection, and I just lucked into it. Hopefully, you had better results than me!