NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, May 5 (#694)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on May 5 for puzzle #693 are a little easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #693, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #694. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: The New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Torpedo, Bat, Coast, Level, Cape, Baton, Plateau, Hoagie, Settle, Cruise, Cigar, Castle, Float, Flatten, Fang, and Drift

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Glide

: Glide 🟩 Green : Associated with Count Dracula

: Associated with Count Dracula 🟦 Blue : Stop changing

: Stop changing 🟪 Purple: Things that are long and cylindrical

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Practice your shapes, freshen up on Bram Stoker, and clear the runway for a smooth landing.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #693?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Glide: Coast, Cruise, Drift, Float

Coast, Cruise, Drift, Float 🟩 Associated with Count Dracula: Bat, Cape, Castle, Fang

Bat, Cape, Castle, Fang 🟦 Stop changing: Flatten, Level, Plateau, Settle

Flatten, Level, Plateau, Settle 🟪 Things that are long and cylindrical: Baton, Cigar, Hoagie, Torpedo

My eyes were first drawn to Flatten and Plateau today, which sent me on a hunt for other leveling words. Once I saw Level, I knew I was on the right track, and I scooped up Settle to finish off the blue category.

After that I had a hunch that Fang and Bat had to be related, and started looking for other vampire-related words. I thought Castle and Cape were a bit of a stretch, so you can imagine my surprise when, instead of striking out, I scooped up the green category.

That meant only the hardest and easiest categories remained. Hoagie and Torpedo were throwing me for a loop, so I ignored them in favor of finding other synonyms to Coast and Drift. Together with Cruise and Float is how I got yellow.

That only left purple as today's rote fill once again with Baton, Cigar, Hoagie, and Torpedo.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Qualities of overcooked meat: Chewy, Dry, Stringy, Tough

Chewy, Dry, Stringy, Tough 🟩 Play some electric guitar: Jam, Noodle, Shred, Solo

Jam, Noodle, Shred, Solo 🟦 Ingredients in bubble tea: Boba, Milk, Sugar, Tea

Boba, Milk, Sugar, Tea 🟪 Planets/dwarf planet with first letter changed: Bluto, Cars, Darth, Genus

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #693, which had a difficulty rating of 3.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I didn't get off to a great start today. I first struck out trying to find some Star Wars connection, because with Darth, Chewy, Boba, and Solo on the board, that seemed a given. Once I realized that was a dead end, I started looking for the only other Boba I know, Boba tea, which netted me Milk, Sugar, and Tea for the blue category.

After that came green, though with Boba tea on the brain, it took me forever to realize Noodle wasn't talking about the slurping kind. Jam, Shred, and Solo rounded out the rest of the category.

I was scratching my head over where to go next, but after a minute or so I finally got yellow next with Chewy, Dry, Stringy, and Tough.

That left only Bluto, Cars, Darth, and Genus as the purple category, which was a particularly hard one today.