NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, November 2 (#510)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 2 for puzzle #510 are a bit harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #509, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #510. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Seen in a kitchen

: Seen in a kitchen 🟩 Green : Group of advisors

: Group of advisors 🟦 Blue : Core exercises

: Core exercises 🟪 Purple: Kinds of earrings

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: For today, look at your kitchen, go through your jewelry drawer, get your abs tight and consult the board.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #510?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Seen in a kitchen: Counter, fridge, range, sink

Counter, fridge, range, sink 🟩 Group of advisors: Board, cabinet, council, panel

Board, cabinet, council, panel 🟦 Core exercises: Boat, crunch, mountain climber, plank

Boat, crunch, mountain climber, plank 🟪 Kinds of earrings: Chandelier, drop, hoop, stud

We kicked off today's puzzle when I saw board and cabinet. I figured they were referring to a group which led to council. It took a moment to see panel but we got there.

The kitchen items jumped out from there with fridge, sink and counter. For some reason I picked chandelier before range, which was a poor choice. Swapped the two and got the yellow group.

The chandelier oops did lead to me to see hoop and stud where I made the earring connection. From there we got to drop.

Which left us with the blue group as the final fill. I had seen crunch, plank and mountain climber way earlier in the puzzle but had no idea what the fourth exercise was called. I am familiar with the boat pose but never knew the name before now.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #509, which had a difficulty rating of 2.6 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

From jump I was looking for net related clue as I had drag net and butterfly net as possibilities. That one quickly fell off.

Sticking with drag, I did get creep, crawl and eventually inch for the yellow grouping. I get why drag works here but it feels too different from the other three words, in my opinion.

Draft and tap stuck out to me next, which made the search for bottle and can, as ways to have a beer, easy.

I got stuck here as I saw butterfly effect and placebo effect but was, until today, unaware of the domino effect or halo effect. The domino effect is self-explanatory, choices or events create a chain reaction of events and choices. The halo effect refers to when someone has a positive association with a person, brand or thing and because of that starts to have positive thoughts about related nouns. The more you know.

Anyway, during my search to figure this out, somehow cheese ball and cheese puff popped into my mind. Curl came shortly after and doodle, only because it didn't fit anywhere else I could think of.

And we ended on the aforementioned effects for the rote fill.