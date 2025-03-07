NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 7 (#635)

News
By
published

Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak

NYTimes Connections
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 7 for puzzle #635 leaps back up in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #634, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #635. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

The New York Times Connections puzzle for March 7, 2025

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Ample, Cash, Label, Lumon, Buffalo, Mark, Helena, Mercury, Seal, Irving, Dylan, Dote, Brown, Stamp, Poach, and Phoenix.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

  • 🟨 Yellow: Emblem
  • 🟩 Green: Subjects of acclaimed musical biopics
  • 🟦 Blue: U.S. cities
  • 🟪 Purple: Fruits with their second letters changed

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Catch up on some biopics marked by U.S. cities and...fruit.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #635?

Drumroll, please...

  • 🟨 Emblem: Label, mark, seal, stamp
  • 🟩 Subjects of acclaimed musical biopics: Brown, Cash, Dylan, Mercury
  • 🟦 U.S. cities: Buffalo, Helena, Irving, Phoenix
  • 🟪 Fruits with their second letters changed: Ample, dote, lumon, poach

Today was hard and most of it I did to myself, except the purple group which can rot.

I think the Connections makers were going for a Severance trap but I only clicked on that at the end of the solve. So maybe watch out for that.

Kicked it off with the yellow group of label, mark, seal and stamp.

Weirdly, I took a strike on green when I had Brown, Cash and Dylan but was not seeing Mercury, despite Queen being my preferred act out of that group, even if acclaimed is doing some heavy lifting on that awful biopic. I had Irving in there instead.

Irving is what threw me throughout this puzzle because I totally forgot about Irving, Texas despite having been there.

I finally saw Mercury for who it was and got the green.

Blue I picked up because I had to put Irving somewhere and the last four words didn't make sense for anything else.

And we had purple with ample (apple), dote (date), lumon (lemon) and poach (peach). Which sucks. I genuinely hated this grouping and have no sound reasoning to back it up.

Yesterday's Connections answers

  • 🟨 Wane: Dwindle, fade, peter, taper
  • 🟩 Do some tasks in the garden: Plant, prune, water, weed
  • 🟦 Shoes: Flat, mary jane, mule, slide
  • 🟪 Sand ____: Castle, paper, piper, stone

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #634, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

For a two-rated puzzle I struggled today mostly because I saw 15 different connections as I went through today's words. Everything from haircuts to Spider-Man characters to the obvious Marijuana.

Sticking with the haircut thinking, I knocked out yellow first with fade and taper before committing to dwindle and fade for waning words.

The marijuana idea did lead to gardening as I was looking at weed and water. Dropping smoking plant and prune jumped out.

I was on to Spider-Man here with Mary Jane and Castle. I added piper and stone thinking of other Spidey characters but the remaining quartet didn't quite fit.

For some reason, slides finally clicked as a pair of shoes and it all fell into place. Thus, we add mary janes, flats and mules as other types.

Lastly, we had sand based items; sand castle, sandpaper, sandpiper and sandstone.

See more Gaming News
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 6 (#634)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 1 (#629)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 4 (#632)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 2 (#630)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, January 18 (#587)
Latest in Gaming
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 7 (#635)
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT — I recommend these retailers in US and UK
GTA 6
GTA 6 may sell for an unprecedented price — here's how much it could cost
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #369 (Friday, March 7 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 6 (#634)
Switch 2 console and logo
Nintendo Switch 2 — analyst just tipped release window
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 7 (#635)
Gboard app logo on mobile phone resting on a keyboard
Google Gboard redesign has already angered users — and I can see why
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods (dressed in all pink) holding her dog Bruiser in Legally Blonde
Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a classic Reese Witherspoon comedy
The Sling TV app button on the Apple TV home screen.
Sling just added 11 free streaming channels — here's what's you can watch
and image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop
Google Chrome at risk from shape-shifting browser extensions — how to stay safe
YouTube Premium logo on a phone in front of YouTube on a browser
YouTube Premium Lite vs YouTube Premium: What's the difference?
More about gaming
NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #369 (Friday, March 7 2025)
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT — I recommend these retailers in US and UK
NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #369 (Friday, March 7 2025)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #369 (Friday, March 7 2025)
Gboard app logo on mobile phone resting on a keyboard
Google Gboard redesign has already angered users — and I can see why
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods (dressed in all pink) holding her dog Bruiser in Legally Blonde
Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a classic Reese Witherspoon comedy
The Sling TV app button on the Apple TV home screen.
Sling just added 11 free streaming channels — here's what's you can watch
and image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop
Google Chrome at risk from shape-shifting browser extensions — how to stay safe
YouTube Premium logo on a phone in front of YouTube on a browser
YouTube Premium Lite vs YouTube Premium: What's the difference?
iOS 18.4 logo on an iPhone
iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — all the new features to try on your iPhone
Shogun season 1
'Shogun' season 2 just got an ominous update from a prominent Disney executive
An older woman and man holding a kettlebell in their chest as they squat down in gym class
This workout could reduce insomnia among over 60s, says new study
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT — I recommend these retailers in US and UK