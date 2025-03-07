NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 7 (#635)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 7 for puzzle #635 leaps back up in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #634, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #635. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #635. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Ample, Cash, Label, Lumon, Buffalo, Mark, Helena, Mercury, Seal, Irving, Dylan, Dote, Brown, Stamp, Poach, and Phoenix.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Emblem

: Emblem 🟩 Green : Subjects of acclaimed musical biopics

: Subjects of acclaimed musical biopics 🟦 Blue : U.S. cities

: U.S. cities 🟪 Purple: Fruits with their second letters changed

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Catch up on some biopics marked by U.S. cities and...fruit.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #635?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Emblem: Label, mark, seal, stamp

Label, mark, seal, stamp 🟩 Subjects of acclaimed musical biopics: Brown, Cash, Dylan, Mercury

Brown, Cash, Dylan, Mercury 🟦 U.S. cities: Buffalo, Helena, Irving, Phoenix

Buffalo, Helena, Irving, Phoenix 🟪 Fruits with their second letters changed: Ample, dote, lumon, poach

Today was hard and most of it I did to myself, except the purple group which can rot.

I think the Connections makers were going for a Severance trap but I only clicked on that at the end of the solve. So maybe watch out for that.

Kicked it off with the yellow group of label, mark, seal and stamp.

Weirdly, I took a strike on green when I had Brown, Cash and Dylan but was not seeing Mercury, despite Queen being my preferred act out of that group, even if acclaimed is doing some heavy lifting on that awful biopic. I had Irving in there instead.

Irving is what threw me throughout this puzzle because I totally forgot about Irving, Texas despite having been there.

I finally saw Mercury for who it was and got the green.

Blue I picked up because I had to put Irving somewhere and the last four words didn't make sense for anything else.

And we had purple with ample (apple), dote (date), lumon (lemon) and poach (peach). Which sucks. I genuinely hated this grouping and have no sound reasoning to back it up.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Wane: Dwindle, fade, peter, taper

Dwindle, fade, peter, taper 🟩 Do some tasks in the garden: Plant, prune, water, weed

Plant, prune, water, weed 🟦 Shoes: Flat, mary jane, mule, slide

Flat, mary jane, mule, slide 🟪 Sand ____: Castle, paper, piper, stone

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #634, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

For a two-rated puzzle I struggled today mostly because I saw 15 different connections as I went through today's words. Everything from haircuts to Spider-Man characters to the obvious Marijuana.

Sticking with the haircut thinking, I knocked out yellow first with fade and taper before committing to dwindle and fade for waning words.

The marijuana idea did lead to gardening as I was looking at weed and water. Dropping smoking plant and prune jumped out.

I was on to Spider-Man here with Mary Jane and Castle. I added piper and stone thinking of other Spidey characters but the remaining quartet didn't quite fit.

For some reason, slides finally clicked as a pair of shoes and it all fell into place. Thus, we add mary janes, flats and mules as other types.

Lastly, we had sand based items; sand castle, sandpaper, sandpiper and sandstone.