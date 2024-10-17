Don’t wait for Black Friday — the powerful Lenovo Legion Go is $100 off right now

Portable gaming PCs are one of the best advancements in the gaming space in a long time. There's just something about sitting down and engaging with your favorite games anywhere. Right now one of the best handheld gaming consoles is on sale.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo Legion Go for $649 at Best Buy. The Legion Go is arguably better than Valve's Steam Deck, which makes now a great time to get your hands on a portable gaming PC that can play just about all of the best PC games. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals I've seen.

Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" 1TB Gaming Handheld: was $749 now $649 @ Best Buy

If you've been on the fence about getting a portable gaming PC, this is the time to buy one. The Legion Go is one of the best options on the market with its 144Hz display, 8.8-inch display, a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU and an AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPU. The deal is on the 1TB version of the Legion Go, making the larger model cheaper than the smaller 500GB version. Our review called it "The best Windows gaming handheld yet," which is high praise.



Playing PC games on one of the best gaming PCs is excellent if you want the best graphics and performance, but if you just want a comfortable way to hang out and enjoy your favorite games, a device like the Lenovo Legion Go is perfect.

I wrote about playing a game not supported on the Steam Deck previously, and it made me realize how joyous these portable PCs are, even for games that aren't supposed to work. The Lenovo Legion Go stands out over the Steam Deck because it has Windows installed instead of SteamOS, making it easier to play all of the PC games out there. It's not a perfect device, as the Steam Deck does offer a more seamless experience. However, if pure game compatibility is your main concern, the Lenovo Legion Go is the device to get, especially when you can save $100 off the regular price.

Our review described the gaming handheld simply: "While the Lenovo Legion Go isn’t perfect, its extra features arguably make it better than the Asus ROG Ally. For some, it could very well be the best handheld gaming console for playing the best PC games on the, well, go."