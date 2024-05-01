How to watch World's Strongest Man 2024 online — stream from anywhere

Feeling proud of your muscles? Prepare to be humbled, as reigning champion Mitchell Hooper and lifting legend Tom Stoltman push their immense bodies to extreme limits in a bid to be crowned World's Strongest Man 2024.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch World's Strongest Man 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

World's Strongest Man 2024 release date and time World's Strongest Man 2024 runs from Wednesday, May 1 to Sunday, May 6. It will air later this year.

Like a modern-day equivalent of the 12 Labours of Hercules, just taking part in the World's Strongest Man is a guarantee of near-mythical status. Winning it makes you godlike.

Hooper became the first Canadian to win the contest a year ago, denying Scotsman Stoltman what would have been his third consecutive title by an agonizingly narrow margin. Just 4.5 points separated the two rivals, and with Hooper in consistently excellent shape, Stoltman skipped Europe's Strongest Man last month, in order to focus fully on Myrtle Beach.

With events including a 150kg bench press, a deadlift competition starting at 300kg, a race with a 460kg yoke and, of course, the iconic Atlas Stones, it's awe-inspiring entertainment from the get-go.

Here's how to watch World's Strongest Man 2024 online from anywhere. We've also listed the events and contestants further down the page.

Watch World's Strongest Man 2024 for free

World's Strongest Man tends to be shown for free on My5 in the U.K., and that's expected to be the case again in 2024. The catch is that it's unlikely to air until December.

By contrast, U.S. fans can watch footage throughout the summer on CBS and the CBS Sports Network.

But what if you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the event at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch World's Strongest Man 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription?

You can still watch World's Strongest Man 2024 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Canada and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to My5 and stream World's Strongest Man 2024 online.

Watch World's Strongest Man 2024 in the U.S.

In the U.S., World's Strongest Man typically airs across CBS and CBS Sports Network, and we expect that to be the case again this year.

Last year, 10 episodes aired between May 28 and July 27, roughly a month after filming wrapped.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS and CBS Sports Network on a live TV service, like Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month).

For now, we'd recommend keeping an eye out for clips on the World's Strongest Man YouTube channel.

Watch World's Strongest Man 2024 in the U.K.

The World's Strongest Man 2024 will not be streamed live in the U.K.. Instead, it will be available to watch for free on Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service in December.

For now, you can watch snippets of the action on the World's Strongest Man YouTube channel.

Anybody abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service.

Can you watch World's Strongest Man 2024 in Australia?

At the time of writing, there's no word on when or if World's Strongest Man 2024 will air in Australia.

For now, the World's Strongest Man YouTube channel is worth tuning into for clips of the action from Myrtle Beach.

Anybody abroad in Australia from the U.S. or U.K. can use NordVPN to access their usual streaming service.

World's Strongest Man 2024 contestants

Mitchell Hooper

Austin Andrade

Gavin Bilton

Adam Bishop

Marcus Crowder

Wesley Derwinsky

Thomas Evans

Kane Francis

Nathan Goltry

Rauno Heinla

Rob Kearney

Pavlo Kordiyaka

Trey Mitchell

Evans Nana Aryee

Mathew Ragg

Jaco Schoonwinkel

Evan Singleton

Aivars Smaukstelis

Luke Stoltman

Tom Stoltman

Bobby Thompson

Eddie Williams

Oskar Ziolkowski

World's Strongest Man 2024 events