How to watch 'Watson' online — stream Sherlock Holmes medical spinoff from anywhere

Six months after the suspected death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes by Moriarty (as shown in the trailer below), John Watson has resumed his medical career and, after recruiting a team of genius doctors, is running a clinic in Pittsburgh that treats rare disorders. But will the past catch up with him?

"Watson" release Date, time, TV channels, free stream Episode 1 of "Watson" premieres on Sunday, January 26 on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT/ 3 a.m. GMT and will be available to stream everywhere on Paramount Plus from Monday, January 27, with new episodes weekly from February 16.

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Mon.) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Mon.)



• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo) / Paramount Plus

• CAN — Global/ Stack TV

Given that we see him in the trailer plunging into the water to save Holmes and that his clinic is named after his former partner, it seems inevitable that the past might still have something to say.

*SPOILER ALERT* And that may or may not include Moriarty (who, to say the least, has a well-earned literary reputation for making unwanted appearances).

Meanwhile, Watson's day job involves driving the crack team of medical professionals and experts he has assembled to solve medical mysteries - as he puts it, "Our patients don't need doctors. our patients need detectives" and "Solve a mystery, save a life."

How to watch 'Watson' online in the U.S.

"Watson" is a CBS original, so will air on their channels and platforms.

If you already get CBS on your cable plan or TV antenna, then tune in from 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 26 to catch the premiere of "Watson". It airs straight after the Bills vs Chiefs game, so could be delayed if coverage overruns.

Subsequent episodes – which start on February 16, skipping Super Bowl Sunday – will air at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is a good cable-alternative way to get CBS, with plans starting from $79.99/month for 200+ channels. Plus, if you haven't used it before, you can take advantage of the 7-day free Fubo trial.

The show will also be streamed on Paramount Plus. The Paramount Plus with Showtime plan costs $12.99/month but there is also the more affordable Essential tier option for $7.99/month, which will allow you to watch things once they've aired.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports (e.g. Champions League soccer) and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

Fubo is a comprehensive cable alternative. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports and other premium channels.

How to watch 'Watson' in Canada

Canadians can watch "Watson" live on Global from Sunday, January 26 at 10 p.m. ET, then on the same schedule as the U.S. afterwards. It will also be available to stream on Stack TV.

How to watch 'Watson' in the U.K

Brits can watch "Watson" on Paramount Plus in the U.K. The first episode lands on Sunday, January 26.

How to watch 'Watson' in Australia

"Watson" will stream exclusively in Australia on Paramount Plus from Monday, January 27.

'Watson' - Cast

Morris Chestnut as John Watson, a physician who heads the Holmes Clinic in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Eve Harlow as Ingrid Derian, a highly-skilled neurologist

Peter Mark Kendall as Stephens Croft and Adam Croft, identical twin brothers and infectious disease and functional medicine specialists

Inga Schlingmann as Sasha Lubbock, specialist in rheumatology and immunology

Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, a former criminal from London who works as the clinic's administrative aide

Rochelle Aytes as Mary Morstan, East Coast surgeon and Watson's ex-wife who serves as the clinic's medical director

'Watson' - Episode list

Episode 1: "Pilot" (January 26)

Episode 2: "Redcoat" (February 16)

Other episodes TBA

'Watson' - Trailer

'Watson' FAQ

Where have we seen Morris Chestnut before? His first big break was as Ricky in "Boyz n the Hood" in 1991 and he later starred in action films "G.I. Jane" (1997) and "Half Past Dead" (2002) and also romantic comedy "Two Can Play That Game" (2001) and "Ladder 49" (2004). In terms of TV work he is best known for the roles of D.D.A. Hakeem Rashad in "Goliath" (2018), FBI Agent Will Keaton in "The Enemy Within" (2019) and Dr. Barrett Cain in "The Resident" (2019-2021).

Where was "Watson" filmed? "Watson" was shot in Vancouver at locations including The Bridge Studios and the University of British Colombia campus but some exterior scenes were shot in Pittsburgh (where show is set).

