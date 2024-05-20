How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' online from anywhere now

If you have never seen "The Great British Sewing Bee" where have you been? It is now season 10 and with new(ish) host Kiell Smith-Bynoe it's fast becoming the byword in comfort TV for these troubled times. Here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' dates, time, channel "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 premieres on Tuesday, May 21. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer weekly.

As with "Bake Off", contestants face three challenges based around a general theme. In this reality format the aim is to win Garment of the Week or, at the very least, impress the judges and avoiding leaving the show (before inevitably saying how much you have enjoyed your time on the show). It's potentially life-changing televised jeopardy with a needle and thread as opposed to a whisk.

The three challenges are: The Pattern Challenge – contestants must follow the same pattern as accurately as possible; the Transformation Challenge – reimagine an existing garment to to create a specified different type of garment; and, the Made-to-measure Challenge – sewers design and create their own garments, while adjusting their patterns to fit human models.

The 2024 hopefuls include trained architect Comfort, festival and club DJ Georgie and woodworking teacher Neil.

Read on and we'll reveal how to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" online and from anywhere.

"The Great British Sewing Bee" for free

All episodes of "The Great British Sewing Bee" is will stream FREE on BBC iPlayer every week after broadcast. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Great British Sewing Bee" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "The Great British Sewing Bee."

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "The Great British Sewing Bee" in the U.S. right now.

If you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 premieres on BBC One on Tuesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) with the following nine episodes at the same time every week.

All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer weekly on the day of broadcast.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "The Great British Sewing Bee" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' in Australia?

"The Great British Sewing Bee" streams on Binge in Australia, so we'd expect season 10 to show up at some point in the future. Right now, you can catch up with seasons 1-9 on Binge.

If you are a Brit down under on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' in New Zealand?

"The Great British Sewing Bee" typically airs on TVNZ in New Zealand. Season 9 is currently streaming on TVNZ+. There no word as to when season 10 might land.

If you are a Brit currently there on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

Season 10 Episode 1 - Tuesday, May 21: Kiell Smith-Bynoe welcomes the 12 sewers to the sewing room as we kick off the tenth series celebrating Sewing turning ten. In the first week, judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young task the new sewers with challenges inspired by the very first set in our first series. For their first Pattern Challenge, it’s a denim A-line midiskirt. For the 90-minute Transformation Challenge, rather than altering the neckline of a T-shirt, they have to transform it into a completely new garment. Finally, in the Made-to-Measure, the sewers meet their models for the first time to make their interpretation of a casual day dress.

S10 E02 - Tuesday, May 28: Judges Patrick and Esme have set three challenges inspired by the wide world of sport. In the first challenge, the sewers are presented with a pattern for a sportswear staple perfect for the winter months, the half zip fleece. In the Transformation Challenge, the sewers face a sticky wicket as they are tasked with creating a whole new outfit from cricket whites and protection. And, in honour of 2024 being an Olympic year, in the Made-to-Measure, the sewers nominate a country and make an outfit for a specific sport fit for an international sporting event.

S10 E03 - Tuesday, June 4

S10 E04 - Tuesday, June 11

S10 E05 - Tuesday, June 18

S10 E06 - Tuesday, June 25

S10 E07 - Tuesday, July 2

S10 E08 - Tuesday, July 9

S10 E09 - Tuesday, July 16

S10 E10 - Tuesday, July 23

'The Great British Sewing Bee' S10 contestants

Season 10 contestants:

Ailsa - Grew up in the Scottish Highlands and now lives in Glasgow.

Alex - Lives in Derbyshire and works as a copywriter and editor.

Comfort - Trained as an architect and now works as a self-employed designer and business manager.

Don - Taught to sew by his mum over 70 years ago, learning on a hand-cranked sewing machine.

Georgie - Festival and club DJ.

Janet - Lives in Yorkshire and is retired.

Lauren - Finance administrator living in Manchester, and is also a talented singer.

Luke - Diversity, equality and inclusion director.

Marcus - Lives in London and works as a teaching assistant and arts assistant coordinator.

Neil - Woodwork teacher living in Leicester.

Pascha - Student of psychology and innovation at university.

Suzy - Lives in Liverpool and recently left a job in corporate marketing to return to hospitality.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' FAQ

What do we know about new host Kiell Smith-Bynoe? Actor and writer Kiell Smith-Bynoe, is best known for his role as Mike – Alison’s non-spirit-seeing husband – in the BAFTA-nominated sitcom "Ghosts" and no-nonsense estate agent Dean in BAFTA-winning comedy "Stath Lets Flats". A contestant in the most recent series of "Taskmaster", he has also starred in crime drama "Death in Paradise" (still one of the best shows on BBC iPlayer) and the comedies "Dreamland", "Bloods" and "Murder They Hope". At this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, he co-starred in the musical comedy "String V SPITTA" and had his own late-night improv show "Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Friends: Kool Story Bro." After competing in the 2021 Christmas special of "The Great British Sewing Bee", he stepped in for Sara Pascoe as the new host for the 2023 Christmas Special and now Season 10.

What do we know about judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant? Esme Young: The 74 year old Joined "The Great British Sewing Bee" as a judge in 2016. A designer who’s made costumes for films from "Captain Corelli’s Mandolin" to "Trainspotting", Esme is also a tutor at Central Saint Martins art school. With three friends passionate about fashion, she opened the iconic store Swanky Modes in Camden, London, in the 1970s and dressed stars such as Grace Jones, Siouxsie Sioux and Cher. Their most famous creation, the Amorphous dress, is in The V&A Museum. She has also appeared on: "Richard Osman’s House of Games", "Would I Lie to You?" and "The Wheel". Patrick Grant: A designer and creative director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row and its subsidiary E Tautz, the 51 year old won Menswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2010. In 2015 he bought ailing Blackburn clothing manufacturer Cookson & Clegg, saving the factory from closure, and launched social enterprise Community Clothing to champion UK-made quality, affordable and sustainable fashion. Earlier this year, he presented the documentary Coronation Tailors: "Fit for a King." He has judged "The Great British Sewing Bee" since its start in 2013.