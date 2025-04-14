How to watch 'The Great American Baking Show' 2025 online from anywhere

We'll take apple pie over strudel, banana pudding over trifle and bear claws over almond croissants any day of the week. But will Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith? They've opened the iconic "Bake Off" tent to eight amateur bakers, who'll bring some American zip to the usually heavily French-centric format.

Want to tune in? Here's how to watch "Great American Baking Show" 2025 from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

'Great American Baking Show' 2025 streaming, TV channel, date "Great American Baking Show" 2025 premiered on Friday, April 11. All six episodes are now available to stream on-demand.

• WATCH FREE — Roku Channel (U.S. restricted)

• Unblock Roku — Use NordVPN (risk-free trial)

Confusingly dubbed season 3, despite there being seven previous series and numerous celebrity spinoffs, "Great American Baking Show" 2025 is fronted by Zach Cherry and Casey Wilson, of "Severance" and "SNL" fame respectively.

That means the culture clash isn't limited to the participants, who look overawed to just be there. Chris Stefanski understands the assignment: "I just have to be not the worst."

Ready to see pies prodded and cakes critiqued? Read on for how to watch "Great American Baking Show" 2025 online for free – and from outside the U.S.!

Watch 'Great American Baking Show' 2025 for free in the U.S.

"Great American Baking Show" premiered on the Roku Channel on Friday, April 11, with all six episodes of the series dropping right away.

Watch "Great American Baking Show" on-demand on Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel app comes bundled with Roku devices, but it isn't exclusive to Roku products, and you don't need to register for an account in order to tune in.

Abroad? If you're outside the U.S., you can use a VPN to unblock the geo-restricted Roku Channel stream and tune in from anywhere. We use NordVPN (save 70%) and it works brilliantly.

Watch 'Great American Baking Show' 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Great American Baking Show" on your usual streaming service?

Try a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country, regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for reality TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual Roku Channel stream, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Roku Channel and watch "Great American Baking Show" 2025 online as if you were in the U.S..

How to watch 'Great American Baking Show' 2025 around the world

Can I watch 'Great American Baking Show' 2025 in the U.K.?

"Great American Baking Show" might be a spinoff of "The Great British Bake Off", but it's not available to watch in the U.K..

U.S. citizen visiting the U.K.? You can download a VPN to watch "Great American Baking Show" for free on Roku Channel.

Can I watch 'Great American Baking Show' 2025 in Canada?

"Great American Baking Show" 2025 isn't available for streaming outside the U.S..

However, Americans traveling in Canada can catch it online on Roku Channel by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Great American Baking Show' 2025 in Australia?

"Great American Baking Show" hasn't found a home in Australia either.

However, Americans traveling Down Under can still catch "Great American Baking Show" online on Roku Channel by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Great American Baking Show' contestants 2025

Adela Mou

Alma Dhuyvetter

Chris Stefanski

Daniel Freiburger

Elisa Veal

Kim Goldfeder Clarke

Pablo Hurtado

Parwana

