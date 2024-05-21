How to watch 'Pauline' online — stream from anywhere

"Pauline", a controversial comedy-drama from Disney Plus, gives a whole new meaning to the term 'mother-in-law from hell'. Pauline (Sira-Anna Faal) knows the score when she develops morning sickness after a one-night stand with Lukas (Ludger Boekelmann), but supernatural powers? They don't teach that in biology.

Below, we've broken down how you can watch "Pauline" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Lukas, it transpires, failed to mention that he's the proverbial Damien, the son of the Devil (Andrea Sawatzki). He also had no idea that he could procreate, which raises a few questions about his upbringing, and whether or not he should be on the dating apps.

Exams and scholarships don't seem quite so intimidating once you find out there's hellspawn growing in your womb, and to make matters 100 times worse, it turns out that Lukas' mother does not approve in the slightest.

Lukas is supposed to be the heir to the Underworld, but his feelings for Pauline and their unborn child puts them firmly in the Devil's crosshairs. The German series looks like a wild ride, and below, we explain where to watch "Pauline" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Pauline' in the U.S.

Despite the recent uproar surrounding this 'satanic' series, all six episodes of "Pauline will premiere on Hulu on May 22, 2024.

New users get a Hulu free trial. After that, plans cost from $14.99/month (with ads).

Away from the U.S.? Use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch 'Pauline' from anywhere

Just because "Pauline" isn't available to watch everywhere doesn't mean you can't stream the show if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Disney Plus or another service and watch the show.

Watch 'Pauline' in U.K., Canada, Australia and RoW

"Pauline" will be available to stream on Disney Plus in Canada, the U.K., Australia and a number of other territories on Wednesday, May 22.

Disney Plus starts at £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year in the UK, CA$7.99 per month in Canada, and AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year in Australia.