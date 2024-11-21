How to watch 'Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin' online from anywhere – stream the docuseries about the hunt for the U.K.'s most notorious drug smuggler

I went out for a drink with Howard Marks in the 1990s. Didn't like him much but by that stage his book, "Mr Nice", had turned him from a drug dealer into a media celebrity and darling of middle class pot-smoking society for his eloquent advocacy of reform to drug legislation. There was something about him though, something dark behind the charm.

"Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin" premieres on Thursday, November 21 on BBC One Wales and BBC Two at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT) . It is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

If you ignored his penchant for dropping the fact that he went to Oxford University into the conversation, he was perfectly affable and had a fund of great stories but I didn't smoke pot, had no time for his evangelical zeal and reckoned that a man who ran an international drug-smuggling operation was probably not "Mr Nice" all the time.

This two-part documentary with archive interviews and well-crafted reconstructions tells his story and, refreshingly for once, not just from the perspective of rheumy-eyed old college mates and impressionable celebrities. Here we hear about the lengths he would go to and the people he would court in order to satiate his greed. And that reminds me, he didn't get his round in either.

"Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin" premieres on BBC One Wales and BBC Two on Thursday, November 22 and streams FREE on BBC iPlayer from November 21.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin" when it premieres on Thursday, November 21 on BBC One Wales and BBC Two at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT) or for FREE on BBC iPlayer right now.

'Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin' cast

Sian Reese-Williams as Self - Narrator

Diego Marando

Bobi Rostas

Peter Mills

Jordan Lewis

Maria Juan Oliver

Denis Perez Ortega

'Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin' full episode guide

Episode 1: High Times - Howard Marks's university side hustle has turned into a much bigger enterprise, and he sits at the helm of a highly successful international drug-smuggling ring. He and his crew are planning to ship ten tonnes of cannabis into America - but what they don’t know is that they are becoming the focus of a new policing operation led by America’s Drug Enforcement Agency and the Spanish police. With the law hot on their tail, can they make it to payday without getting caught?

Episode 2: Busted - In 1987, Howard and his crew are planning their biggest ever shipment - smuggling 30 tonnes of 'sticky bud' from Thailand to Canada, worth a whopping $60 million. Meanwhile, the War on Drugs is picking up pace, and with increasing pressure to close the net on the smugglers, Craig isn’t going to let Mr Nice slip the net this time. Has Howard's luck finally run out?

'Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin' FAQ

How and when Howard Marks die? He died of inoperable colorectal cancer on 10 April 2016, at the age of 70.