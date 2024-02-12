How to watch 'The Daily Show' with Jon Stewart tonight: live stream without cable

For the first time in eight years, Jon Stewart is returning to host Comedy Central's "The Daily Show." The 61-year-old comedian will host the late-night satirical news show every Monday beginning Feb. 12 through the 2024 presidential election cycle. Stewart's first episode back airs tonight, February 12, at 11 p.m. ET.

Stewart previously hosted the network’s flagship news show from 1999 to 2015. He succeeded Craig Kilborn, the show's first host, and was followed by Trevor Noah before the latter departed in December 2022.

Stewart will join a rotating lineup of the show's correspondents to host "The Daily Show" throughout the week. On top of hosting duties, Stewart will now take on the title of executive producer for the Emmy-winning comedy show.

Appearing on CBS Mornings earlier this week, Stewart said this year's highly charged political environment is what brought him back.

“I very much wanted to have some place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season,” Stewart said.

His previous project with Apple TV Plus, "The Problem With Jon Stewart," was cut short in October after two seasons. According to The New York Times, which first broke the news, the cancellation stemmed from creative differences between the tech giant and Stewart over potential guests and topics relating to AI and China that would have been part of a planned eight-episode third season.

"They decided ... they felt that they didn’t want me to say things that might get me in trouble," Stewart told CBS Mornings.

How to watch 'The Daily Show'

"The Daily Show" airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. If you've already cut the cord, you can stream the network with cable TV alternatives Sling and Fubo.

You can also catch new episodes the next day on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus, which is also home to "Star Trek," the expanded "Yellowstone" universe, and everything Nickelodeon, costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the service’s basic, ad-supported tier. Its premium tier, now called Paramount Plus with Showtime, will cost you $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year and includes streaming access to Showtime programming like "Billions" and "Yellowjackets."

Right now, Paramount's running a promotion where new subscribers can get a Paramount Plus' 7-day free trial of either the basic Essentials plan or the no-ads premium version, which includes Showtime. Simply navigate to the official Paramount Plus website and click the "Start Free Trial" button to get started. You'll need to create an account and enter your payment information, but you won't be charged anything until the trial period ends.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Get either the Orange or Blue plan to get Comedy Central.

Fubo is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Comedy Central.

Paramount Plus has a deep library including shows from Viacom channels like Comedy Central. Plus, the service offers originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." The Showtime plan also comes with that network's shows, like "Billions" and "Yellowjackets."