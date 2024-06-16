How to watch Tony Awards 2024 online — live stream options, start time, TV channels

Broadway's annual celebration of theater returns to New York City's Lincoln Center this weekend, as the 77th Tony Awards hands out prizes recognizing plays, actors and playwrights. With plenty of musical performances to enjoy together with the serious business of trophy distribution, here's your guide how to watch 2024 Tony Awards live streams.

Tony Awards 2024 streaming details The 77th Tony Awards ceremony airs Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (1 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEST Mon)

• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo) / Paramount Plus

• CAN/AUS — Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Among the front runners for this year's awards are the Alicia Keys jukebox musical "Hell's Kitchen" (13 nominations), drama "Stereophonic" (13) that tells the story of a fictional rock band and features music from Arcade Fire's Will Butler, a musical adaptation of "The Outsiders" (12), and "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" (9), which revives the classic 1960s musical and stars Eddie Redmayne in the iconic role of the Emcee.

The Tony Awards ceremony itself will host musical performances, and there's some serious star power on the confirmed list of awards presenters, including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas and Pete Townshend to name but a few.

Ariana DeBose is back on hosting duties for a third successive ceremony, "I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center," she said. "I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home."

Ready to celebrate the crème de la crème of U.S. theater? Then keep reading to discover where to watch Tony Awards 2024 live streams and no matter where in the world you are.

Can I watch the Tony Awards 2024 for free? Theater lovers in the U.S. / Australia can watch the Tony Awards 2024 live with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus with Showtime.

How to watch Tony Awards 2024 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

CBS has the rights to show live coverage from the 77th Tony Awards. So if you already get CBS on your cable plan or TV antenna, then tune in from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option, with plans starting from $79.99/month for 150+ channels. Plus, if you haven't used it before, you can take advantage of the 7-day free Fubo trial.

Sunday's events will also be shown on CBS's Paramount Plus streaming service. You'll need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan to watch live, which costs $11.99/month after its 7-day free Paramount Plus trial. Or, if you don't mind watching on catch up. you can opt for the more affordable Essential tier that starts from $5.99/month (again with a free one-week trial).

Immediately before the main ceremony, free streamer Pluto TV will present "The Tony Awards: Act One" — a "pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the 77th annual Tony Awards".

If you're outside of the U.S. and have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Tony Awards 2024 live stream by using a VPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports (e.g. Champions League soccer) and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

Fubo is a comprehensive cable alternative. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports and other premium channels.

How to watch Tony Awards 2024 live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Tony Awards on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the action live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch Tony Awards 2024 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like south of the border, Canadians can watch Tony Awards streams with a Paramount Plus subscription.

With coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, prices for the service start at $6.99/month after you've enjoyed your first 7 days free.

Can I watch Tony Awards 2024 streams in the U.K?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's bad news for Brits, as (once again) it doesn't look like any U.K. channels are broadcasting the Tony Awards 2024.

If you're traveling to the U.K. and wish to watch your domestic streams of the 2024 Tony Awards, then you can use a VPN to do exactly that and avoid geo-restrictions.

How to watch Tony Awards 2024 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Theater fans Down Under can watch 2024 Tony Awards live streams on Paramount Plus ,

In Australia, Paramount Plus plans cost from $6.99/month, with an annual plan priced at $69.90. And if you've never used the service before, you can enjoy your first 7 days free.

2024 Tony Awards nominations

Best Play

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Mary Jane"

"Mother Play"

"Prayer for the French Republic"

"Stereophonic"

Best Musical

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"The Outsiders"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Revival of a Play

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch"

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper in "Uncle Vanya"

Leslie Odom Jr. in "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch"

Liev Schreiber in "Doubt: A Parable"

Jeremy Strong in "An Enemy of the People"

Michael Stuhlbarg in "Patriots"

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem in "Prayer for the French Republic"

Jessica Lange in "Mother Play"

Rachel McAdams in "Mary Jane"

Sarah Paulson in "Appropriate"

Amy Ryan in "Doubt: A Parable"

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant in "The Outsiders"

Jonathan Groff in "Merrily We Roll Along"

Dorian Harewood in "The Notebook"

Brian d'Arcy James in "Days of Wine and Roses"

Eddie Redmayne in "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa in "Lempicka"

Maleah Joi Moon in "Hell's Kitchen"

Kelli O'Hara in "Days of Wine and Roses"

Maryann Plunkett in "The Notebook"

Gayle Rankin in "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

For a full list of this year's nominees, head through to the official site