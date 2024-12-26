How to watch 'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' online from anywhere

It's remarkable to think that eight years have passed since the Brockmans got stranded at a pub in the last "Outnumbered Christmas Special". Having been on the verge of moving to New Zealand then, Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey) now has a daughter in tow, which bodes well since Pete (Hugh Dennis) and Sue (Claire Skinner) haven't just downsized, they have a spot of bad news to break.

Here's how to watch "Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' dates, time, channel The 2024 "Outnumbered Christmas Special" airs on BBC One on Thursday, December 26 at 9:40 p.m. GMT (4:40 p.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, both live and on-demand.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The synopsis says that "an uninvited house guest overstays their welcome," which feels like our cue to confirm that Hattie Morahan will reprise her role as Jane, frenemy to Sue and mother to Alexa, Karen's (Ramona Marquez) old schoolfriend.

Kerena Jagpal debuts as Rani, Jake's partner, and the mother of adorable little terror Zara (Aurora Skarli), who takes after Ben (Daniel Roche). There are additional new faces in Adam Morris, who plays Howard the new neighbor, and delivery duo Mark Silcox and Louis Tyrrell.

Of course, the passage of time means it's not all fun and games anymore, with Karen finding things tough both in and out of work, Jake struggling with being a father and Ben... planning a big adventure. Read on and we'll reveal how to watch "Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' for free

The 2024 "Outnumbered Christmas Special" airs on BBC One on Thursday, December 26 at 9:40 p.m. GMT. It will also be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Outnumbered Christmas Special" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special" just as you would at home.

Watch around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air the 2024 "Outnumbered Christmas Special" in the U.S.

However, if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch 'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' in the U.K.

The "Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special" airs on BBC One on Thursday, December 26 at 9:40 p.m. GMT. The 45-minute episode is also available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are currently no plans to air the 2024 "Outnumbered Christmas Special" in Canada, but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access iPlayer as usual.

How to watch 'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the 2024 "Outnumbered Christmas Special" on streaming service Binge from Friday, December 27.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to new users. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' in New Zealand?

There's no word on when the 2024 "Outnumbered Christmas Special" will air in New Zealand at the time of writing, but all previous episodes are currently streaming on TVNZ+. Here's how to watch TVNZ Plus from anywhere.

If you're a Brit currently in New Zealand on work or vacation and don't want to wait, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' trailer

Outnumbered Christmas Special | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

'Outnumbered 2024 Christmas Special' cast

Hugh Dennis as Pete

Claire Skinner as Sue

Tyger Drew-Honey as Jake

Daniel Roche as Ben

Ramona Marquez as Karen

Kerena Jagpal as Rani

Aurora Skarli as Zara

Hattie Morahan as Jane

Adam Morris as Howard

Mark Silcox

Louis Tyrrell

More from Tom's Guide