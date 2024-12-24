How to watch TVNZ Plus from anywhere

Free streaming services don’t come any better than TVNZ Plus, New Zealand’s state-owned, commercially funded broadcaster. If that’s lofty praise, we’ll take it further. Even in its heyday, we’d hesitate to say that Netflix was quite this good.

With free services, there’s an expectation and an acceptance that there’ll be at least one major hitch built in. Not so with TVNZ+.

By and large, it gets the latest big releases at the same time as most of the paid premium networks and broadcasters around the world. Needless to say, the library is superb, and in addition to the TV shows and movies, TVNZ+ live streams marquee sports fixtures on a regular basis too.

But while TVNZ+ is simple to access in New Zealand, you might run into problems if you're outside the country – even if you live there. So, here we'll explain exactly how to watch TVNZ+ live, anywhere in the world.

How to watch TVNZ+ live in New Zealand

If you're in New Zealand, all you need to do to watch TVNZ+ live is register an account on the TVNZ website.

Just enter your name, birth year, email address, gender and password, and you'll be up and running. You don't even need to submit your postcode, let alone your full home address.

Once you've verified your email address by clicking a link, you'll not only have full access to the on-demand TVNZ library, but you'll be able to live stream TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2, TVNZ Duke and their corresponding +1 channels, Bloomberg Originals, Bloomberg TV+, FIFA+, as well as any temporary pop-up channels that occasionally appear for live sports events.

How to watch TVNZ+ live abroad

TVNZ+ is locked to New Zealand, which means the service only works within the country.

You might still be able to access the website from abroad, but you won't be able to watch anything. This is known as a geo-restriction, but there is an easy way to circumnavigate it.

If you sign up for the best VPN, no matter where you are you'll be able to connect to a server based in virtually any country in the world, as long as you have an internet connection.

If you leave New Zealand to go on holiday, for instance, a VPN will let to connect to a server in your home country, thereby granting access to TVNZ+'s full library.

What's on TVNZ+?

TVNZ+ consistently gets its hands on major new releases the moment they come out, TV shows that you'd have to pay to watch in most other countries.

Recent examples include "The Day of the Jackal", "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 2, "Tulsa King" season 2, "Colin from Accounts’ season 2, "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist", "Interview with the Vampire" season 2, "Teacup", and "Ghosts US" season 4.

Its track record in this regard really is exemplary, and you can browse its full library quickly and easily using the search function.

Live sports on TVNZ+

That TVNZ+ also regularly hosts live sport feels like the cherry on top of the icing on of the cake.

At the time of writing, its biggest properties include the NFL, at least three games of which are shown each week, and the New Zealand cricket team's home internationals.

It also shows at least three United Rugby Championship games from each round, plus every game of both the men's and women's Super Smash cricket.

Why should you use a VPN to watch TVNZ+ live?

A VPN can unlock TVNZ+'s treasure trove of TV shows, movies and live sports, allowing you to gorge on everything that's on offer no matter where you are.

However, that's not all they're useful for. VPNs also encrypt and anonymize your browsing data, keeping it private not only from cybercriminal and government snooping, but from your internet service provider too.

What is the best VPN for TVNZ+?

Not all VPNs are created equal, and there's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's fast, has top-level security features, and is outstanding at unblocking streaming services like TVNZ+. With over 5,000 servers across 60 countries, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off with this NordVPN deal

