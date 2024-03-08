9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and more (March 8-10)

Before you spring forward, check out new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

The weekend watch list is led by two Oscar-nominated movies making their subscription streaming debuts: "Poor Things" and "American Fiction." And just in time for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday!

On the television side, Guy Ritchie adapts "The Gentlemen" into a series set in the seedy criminal underworld of London, while the superhero comedy "Extraordinary" returns for season 2. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

The Oscars (ABC)

Hollywood’s biggest night — its Super Bowl if you will — is here to bestow honors on the best movies of last year. The stars will hit the red carpet and Jimmy Kimmel is hosting again. “Oppenheimer” should take home a bunch of trophies, including Best Picture and Best Director, but expect some kudos for “Barbie,” “Poor Things,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Holdovers.” And enjoy the rare privilege of seeing performances by all five Best Song nominees.

Airs Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘The Gentlemen’ (Netflix)

Guy Ritchie is bringing his unique verve and style to television with this spinoff of his 2019 film. The TV series will focus on new characters within the same gangster world of London.

After Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherits the title of Duke of Halstead, he discovers that his estranged father’s massive country estate is part of a cannabis empire. Eddie finds himself entangled with drug kingpin Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) and Bobby’s ruthless daughter Susie (Kaya Scodelario). Initially, Eddie wants nothing to do with the illegal business, but soon, he’s drawn in like a moth to the flame.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Extraordinary’ season 2 (Hulu)

Last year, I binged “Extraordinary” season 1 in one day – it was that good. With season 2’s arrival, here’s your chance to get on board the underrated gem. The British comedy is set in a world where everyone gets a superpower around their 18th birthday — except for 25-year-old Jen (Máiréad Tyers). But in season 2, things are looking up — she’s able to go to the clinic to diagnose her power and she has a cute boyfriend, Jizzlord (Luke Rollason). The catch is that Jizzlord has a family he doesn’t remember. Meanwhile, Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Kash (Bilal Hansa) navigate their new normals following their breakup.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda’ (Netflix)

“The last time Netflix brought this many trans people together it was for a protest so … progress,” Hannah Gadsby quips in this multi-comic special that she curated and hosts. While Netflix does deservedly get a lot of flak for its continued support of certain transphobia-spewing comedians, the streamer can also be commended for its continued support of Gadsby. The special features short sets from a range of genderqueer comics from around the world, including Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha, and Mx. Dahlia Belle.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘The Reluctant Traveler’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

“Schitt’s Creek” alum Eugene Levy hits the road again for more adventures in some of Europe’s most alluring destinations. As he says, “Here's to trying new things — well, within reason.”

In each locale, Levy will uncover hidden gems, stay in unique hotels and hang out with the locals. Along the way, he’ll celebrate Midsummer in Sweden, sample French cuisine in Saint-Tropez, fish near Milos, harvest grapes in Italy, play soccer with an iconic Spanish star in Seville and visit his mother’s childhood home of Scotland for the first time.

Streaming now on on Apple TV Plus

New Movies

‘Poor Things’ (Hulu)

The combination of one of my favorite filmmakers in Yorgos Lanthimos and one of my favorite actresses in Emma Stone already paid dividends in “The Favorite.” Honestly, the two of them could team up to adapt an old-school phone book and I’d watch it. But they create real magic in “Poor Things,” a bizarro coming-of-age tale.

Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) is a young woman brought back to life by mad scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) with the use of a baby’s brain. As her mental capacity matures, Bella yearns to see more of the world and runs off with sleazy lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo). Her journey brings many challenges and delights, which Bella faces with wide-eyed wonder.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘American Fiction’ (MGM Plus)

Cord Jefferson’s directorial debut is a biting satire about modern culture’s embrace of stereotypes and its disdain for nuance. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a disillusioned novelist whose high-minded books haven’t sold well as they aren’t “Black enough.”

When he returns to his hometown for a family visit, Monk decides to write an outlandish manuscript filled with offensive tropes about Black people. But what started out as a joke turns into an actual hit, with publishers, awards groups and even Hollywood calling. And as distasteful as Monk finds all the hoopla, the taste of success is very sweet.

Streaming now on MGM Plus

‘Damsel’ (Netflix)

Milie Bobby Brown didn’t merely relax while waiting to film “Stranger Things” season 5 . The actress stars in this fantasy film that flips the traditional fairy tale upside down.

Princess Elodie agrees to marry a handsome prince (Nick Robinson), only to discover the royal family intends to sacrifice her to a fire-breathing dragon. Thrown into a cave with the fearsome creature, Elodie must rely on her wits and will to survive and find her own happily ever after. The excellent cast also includes Angela Bassett, Robin Wright and Ray Winstone.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Ricky Stanicky’ (Prime Video)

As children, Dean (Zac Efron), JT (Andrew Santino) and Wes (Jermaine Fowler) made up an imaginary friend named Ricky Stanicky to get out of trouble from a prank gone wrong. Twenty years later, they still use Ricky as an alibi to cover up bad behavior. When their spouses grow suspicious and demand to meet the legendary guy, the trio hires washed-up actor "Rock Hard" Rod (John Cena) to play the part. For Rod, it’s the role of a lifetime — and he begins to take it too far, leaving the friends wishing they’d never made up Ricky in the first place.

Streaming now on Prime Video