DirecTV and Disney strike deal just in time for college football and the Emmys — what it means for you

After a nearly two-week-long blackout of popular Disney channels, DirecTV and Disney have reached a deal that'll bring ESPN, ABC, FX and more channels back to the satellite TV provider’s roughly 11 million customers nationwide.

The end of the impasse comes in time for sports fans to catch ESPN's latest slate of college football games as well as ABC's telecast of the Emmy Awards scheduled for Sunday evening. Disney's networks went dark for DirecTV customers on September 1 after the companies failed to reach an agreement on fees and bundle structures. The blackout left roughly 11 million viewers unable to watch the first two Monday Night Football games this season on ESPN, the U.S. Open, and the ABC News presidential debate through their satellite TV subscriptions.

"We’d like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney’s entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend," the companies said in a joint statement on Saturday.

At contention were DirecTV's calls for skinnier, genre-specific bundles to be made available to customers, an offer Disney argued did not reflect the value its networks provide. On Saturday, the two companies announced they reached a deal that called for "market-based terms" on pricing.

DirectTV and Disney described the new distribution deal as a “first-of-its-kind collaboration” as it gives “customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options.”

In addition to ending the blackout and restoring ABC, ESPN, and FX to DirecTV subscribers, the deal will add new bundle packages that include Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus streaming services.

According to the terms, DirecTV is also allowed to offer Disney's streaming services a la carte along with multiple genre-specific bundle options, such as sports, entertainment and kids and family. Additionally, DirecTV will be able to distribute the upcoming ESPN standalone streaming service — expected to launch in fall 2025 — at no extra cost to its subscribers.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors