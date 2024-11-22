Binge’s Black Friday deal nets you a 12-month basic subscription for just AU$60

Black Friday can often be the perfect time to switch or try a new streaming service, with plenty of platforms slashing their subscription costs. One of our top-rated streamers is offering a particularly cracking deal — and it’s one which’ll set you up perfectly for the upcoming Aussie summer sports season.

Gearing up for the festive season of sunshine, snacks and streaming services, Binge has dropped a sweet deal on its Basic subscription tier for Black Friday. From today (November 22) to December 2, Binge's Basic tier has been discounted by 50% to just AU$4.99p/m for 12 months. This means new and returning customers will only pay AU$59.88 for the first year of this ad-supported subscription.

This deal couldn't come at a better time for the streamer, as it just announced it will incorporate major events from sister site, Kayo Sports, into its content lineup from November 30. This integration will kick off in epic style with exclusive back-to-back streaming of the AFLW Grand Final and the WBBL Grand Final on November 30 and December 1 respectively. Plus, Binge will also stream summer sports, like the Big Bash League, Super Netball and NFL and AFL Football simulcast games in 2025.

In addition to that, Binge has plans to integrate more live news channels and an exclusive 24/7 live channel dedicated to lifestyle shows like Selling Houses Australia, Love It or List It Australia and The Great Australian Bake-Off. And for the foreseeable future, Binge will also remain the Aussie home of the best HBO shows — like The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy and House of the Dragon.

You'll need to act fast if you want to save big on this Binge subscription though — this offer is only redeemable until December 2, 2024.

Binge Basic subscription | was AU$10p/m now AU$4.99p/m (for 12 months, then AU$10p/m) Typically costing AU$10p/m for a Basic subscription, this Binge Black Friday deal will save you AU$60.12 over the first year. For a modest AU$4.99 per month, you can access all of Binge's content catalogue, and stream in HD on one screen. Note that this is an ad-supported tier, meaning you'll experience advertisements during every viewing.

Binge is undeniably one of the best streaming services in Australia, and its Basic tier typically sets subscribers back AU$120 annually, meaning you'll save over 50% with this epic deal. Binge Basic’s price is slightly above the average for an entry-level streaming plan in Australia — which is around AU$110 a year at the time of writing — and comes in second most expensive behind fellow homegrown streamer Stan. With this discount, however, Binge Basic becomes the cheapest streaming service available.

You might ask, "but what does one actually get in a Binge Basic subscription?" Well, here's what this discounted rate provides:

Streaming to a single device at a time in HD resolution

An impressive content library of 2,636 titles, made up of 1,236 movies and 1,400 television shows

No lock-in contract that you can cancel at anytime

What you will miss out on compared to more expensive tiers is the convenience of ad-free viewing and being able to stream select titles in 4K resolution (a feature that's exclusive to Standard and Premium plans).

If you don't mind watching up to 5 minutes of ads per hour, then this is a great way to get access to all of Binge’s exclusive shows, movies and sports. And if you find that the streamer isn't your favourite, you can always cancel your Binge subscription at any time.

If you're keen to see what else Binge has to offer, you can check out the streamer's plans in the widget below: