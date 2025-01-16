5 best Cameron Diaz movies to stream right now

This week’s debut of Netflix original movie “Back in Action” marks Cameron Diaz’s first onscreen role in more than 10 years, and a return from the acting retirement that she announced following 2014’s “Annie.”

With two more movies already on the way, Diaz seems eager to restart her career right where she left off, and it’s refreshing to see her, well, back in action. Her pre-retirement career is full of memorable roles in both major blockbusters and offbeat indie productions, and she’s never been afraid to take a risk.

As Diaz gears up for her big comeback, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the great projects she made in the first part of her career. Here are the five best Cameron Diaz movies to watch as a reminder of her talents.

‘The Mask’

Diaz’s screen debut immediately announces her as a future star. An actor without as much confidence or charisma could have easily been overshadowed by Jim Carrey in one of his showiest, most manic roles, but Diaz effortlessly matches his energy without trying to upstage him. She plays Tina Carlyle, a sultry nightclub singer and gangster’s moll who falls for Carrey’s meek bank teller Stanley Ipkiss, even before he discovers a mask that grants him slapstick-style superpowers.

Carrey turns himself into a human cartoon character as The Mask, but Diaz doesn’t need any special effects or wild pratfalls to grab the audience’s attention. She makes Tina sexy without being reduced to a sex object, portraying a character who’s smart, sensitive and funny, in a way that Diaz would carry into her future roles.

‘Being John Malkovich’

With frizzy hair and frumpy sweaters, Diaz looks much less glamorous in Spike Jonze’s surreal comedy than she does in most of her early mainstream roles, but that doesn’t mean she fades into the background. Diaz’s pet store employee Lotte undergoes an awakening about her sexuality and gender identity that makes her as assertive and empowered as any Diaz character, all thanks to a mystical portal that allows people to inhabit the body of actor John Malkovich (playing himself).

Writer Charlie Kaufman fills the movie with oddball concepts, but Diaz and co-stars John Cusack and Catherine Keener bring genuine emotion to Kaufman’s abstract ideas. The downtrodden Lotte finds her purpose when she falls in love with Keener’s alluring Maxine, and their romance is strangely affecting even when it’s filtered through Malkovich’s possessed body.

‘Shrek’

Although Mike Myers (as the title character) and Eddie Murphy (as his sidekick Donkey) give broader voice performances in this hit animated comedy, Diaz grounds the story with her work as Princess Fiona, the ostensible damsel in distress who proves much more independent and resourceful than a typical fairy-tale maiden. She’s initially appalled to be rescued by the uncouth ogre Shrek, and the banter between Diaz and Myers is a highlight of the movie.

Fiona later reveals her own dark secret, and Diaz is as effective at conveying the emotion of this fantastical character as she is at delivering jokes. Fiona comes into her own even further over the course of the Shrek franchise (including a forthcoming fifth movie), but she makes a strong impression from the start, uncovering unexpected layers to a familiar archetype.

‘Charlie’s Angels’

This gleefully silly adaptation of the 1970s TV series stars Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as a trio of impossibly gorgeous and impossibly skilled secret agents working for a mysterious, unseen boss named Charlie. Produced by Barrymore, “Charlie’s Angels” features a campy, self-aware tone, both embracing and subverting its cheesecake source material. Director McG presents a candy-coated, almost impressionistic world that resembles a feature-length version of one of his music videos, and the stars are always in on the joke.

Diaz has exuberant chemistry with her co-stars, and she delivers corny one-liners and powerful kicks and punches with equal enthusiasm. Her commitment to even the most ridiculous set pieces is a key part of her appeal, which she carries into the slightly less effective (but still very entertaining) sequel.

‘A Life Less Ordinary’

Director Danny Boyle’s ambitious fantasy comedy is a bit of a mess, but it’s a delightful mess, with an invigorating anything-goes mentality and winning performances from Diaz and Ewan McGregor. They play a pair of lovers on the run after a kidnapping, with McGregor’s janitor Robert attempting to extort the rich father of Diaz’s Celine. Oh, and it’s all being orchestrated by a pair of misfit angels played by Holly Hunter and Delroy Lindo.

Boyle gleefully mixes genres, in a way that might have initially confused audiences but makes for a thrilling viewing experience, and the actors follow him every step of the way. There’s one lovely mid-film musical number, but the whole movie has the bright, heightened quality of a musical, and could have made for a great stage adaptation if it had been a box-office success.

