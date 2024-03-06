Move over 'True Detective' — 'Sugar' looks like the detective show of the year in first trailer
This dark detective thriller looks like TV gold for Apple TV Plus
When Apple announced its 2024 lineup for Apple TV Plus, there was one show that jumped out at me right away — "Sugar." In fact, my first reaction was, "I really wish this new Apple TV miniseries had a trailer"
Well, wish granted.
Starring Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a Los Angeles private eye, this Apple TV series follows his investigation of the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, granddaughter to (fictional) Hollywood legend Jonathan Siegel. And while there were initially only some first look images, we now have a full trailer to enjoy.
After watching the trailer, I'll definitely be tuning in for episode 1 on April 5. This detective drama looks like it's set to be a killer neo-noir crime thriller. Right from the jump, we get some action. A mysterious man attacks John, and in the end, it looks like only he walks away, albeit bloodied.
We also get a peek into who John Sugar is. This is a contemporary movie set in the modern era. Yet, John feels like a man trapped out of time. He drives old cars, he talks like an early 20th century private eye and he dresses like one too. You'd be forgiven for expecting a period piece. At one point, a woman (Amy Ryan) tells him "You have secrets" and I have zero problem believing her. While 'Sugar' is primarily about the disappearance of a film fortune heiress and her family's long-buried secrets, I imagine we'll be examining plenty of John's secrets throughout this eight-episode limited series.
What remains to be seen, is where 'Sugar' ultimately lands in the rankings for this year's detective dramas — and there are several. I feel confident that it'll ultimately land above "True Detective: Night Country," which despite early promise did not stick the landing.
But I'm curious if it can outdo "Monsieur Spade." That AMC detective thriller starring Clive Owen as the iconic Sam Spade feels very much in the same vein as this detective thriller and while it had some flaws it's one of the best TV shows I've seen this year. In fact, that show's success is a big reason why I'm so excited for "Sugar." So I'll be waiting eagerly to see if Colin Farrell's nod to Sam Spade can outshine the real deal.
Here's who is starring alongside Ferrell in 'Sugar'
Including Collin Ferrell as the tall, dark and handsome private detective John Sugar, here's who you can expect in this neo-noir crime thriller.
Main cast
- Colin Farrell as John Sugar
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ruby
- Amy Ryan as Melanie Mackie
- Dennis Boutsikaris as Bernie Siegel
- Alex Hernandez as Kenny
- Lindsay Pulsipher in an unknown role
Recurring cast
- Anna Gunn
- James Cromwell (as Jonathan Siegel)
- Nate Corddry (as David Siegel)
- Sydney Chandler
- Miguel Sandoval
- Elizabeth Anweis
- Jason Butler Harner
- Massi Furlan as Carlos
- Adrian Martinez
