5 best free shows streaming on Pluto TV right now

We've all been there. You're sitting on the couch, thinking about starting a new TV show, but you don't feel like paying for yet another streaming service. What if we told you that you don't have to? Not when there are free platforms with tons of content to stream.

Pluto TV is one of the best free streaming services available and is backed by Paramount, so it has many of the series you'll find on Paramount's paid offerings — though they typically only offer a sampling, not the full run. Still, that means you can enjoy a TV series without having to dig deep into your bank account. If you don't mind watching a few commercials, you'll have a vast library of free shows and movies to enjoy at your leisure. Here are five of our favorite choices for the best shows on Pluto TV right now.

'Hannibal'

Criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) uses his well of empathy to understand the darkest corners of the human psyche. Tasked with capturing complex serial killers for the FBI, Graham finds himself needing a little help with the emotional toll this takes on him. Enter Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a psychiatrist whose insights into the nature of evil help to give Graham an edge. But Lecter has plenty of secrets of his own, drawing Graham into a deadly game of cat and mouse.

'Top Gear'

Jump into the driver's seat with this British car show that's unlike any that you've ever seen. Starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, the early seasons of this high-octane series explore car reviews, news, hilarious games, races between the hosts, and other challenges involving souped-up cars and everyday wheels. Pluto TV has the classic host lineup and over 20 seasons to rev your engines, though you'll be too busy laughing to care too much about what the trio actually thinks of the cars.

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'

Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart) is a teenager who discovers she possesses magical powers on her 16th birthday. Under the guidance of her aunts Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick) as well as Salem (Nick Bakay), the world-dominating witch-turned-cat, Sabrina learns how to be a witch while heading into high school at the same time. Each episode follows Sabrina as she finds herself tangled up in high school drama as she learns the ropes of her newfound abilities. She also has to find a way to make sure the mortals in the real world never find out her magical secret.

'Farscape'

Astronaut John Crichton (Ben Browder) is sent to the furthest reaches of the universe after a test flight on his spacecraft Farscape I. When he finds himself in the middle of a heated interstellar conflict, Crichton allies with a motley crew of rebel outcasts on board the living spaceship Moya. As they navigate through unknown galaxies, evading hostile forces and encountering strange new worlds, Crichton searches for a pathway home – though he finds friendship and even love while on the way there.

'Sister, Sister'

Tia Landry (Tia Mowry) and Tamera Campbell (Tamera Mowry) are twins separated at birth who stumble upon each other by chance. They soon discover they're not only identical in appearance but also share a bond that defies their vastly different upbringings. Tia is the brainy twin from inner-city Detroit, and Tamera is the free-spirited twin from the suburbs. The pair decide to unite their families under one roof. Tia's adoptive mom Lisa (Jackée Harry brings her seamstress skills and big-city vibe and Tamera's adoptive dad Ray (Tim Reid) has some stability for the family with his limousine business. Together, the reunited twins and their new family navigate the ins and outs of living together as a complete unit for the first time in their lives.

