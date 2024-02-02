Amazon Super Bowl deals — TVs from $69, streamers from $34
Amazon's Fire TV devices are all on sale
It's the first weekend of February and Amazon is kicking things off with a massive sale on its Fire TV line of devices. The sale is particularly great as next weekend is Super Bowl Sunday and now if the perfect time to give your living room a quick upgrade.
As part of the sale you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $39. That's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's streamer, which offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. (We rank it as the best streaming device made by Amazon). Meanwhile, the Amazon 55-inch Omni QLED 4K TV is on sale for $459. That's $140 off and just $30 shy of its all time price low. Below I've listed the best deals in Amazon's weekend sale. For more deals, check out our Super Bowl TV deals coverage.
Best Fire TV deals right now
Streaming devices
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.
Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $119 @ Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale at its lowest price ever. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.
TVs
Smart TV sale: smart TVs from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon currently has one of the most epic deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $269 now $179 @ Amazon
The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in.
Amazon 2-Series 40" Fire TV: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.
Toshiba C350 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $289 @ Amazon
The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.
Hisense 50" U6HF 4K TV: was $529 now $299 @ Amazon
The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility.
Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: was $519 now $329 @ Amazon
Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED Fire TV: was $699 now $499 @ Amazon
The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, and built-in Alexa. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.
Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $679 @ Amazon
Unlike its predecessor which used LED-LCD technology, this (2022) revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.
Amazon 75" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $1,049 now $799 @ Amazon
The 75-inch Omni Fire TV is one of Amazon's bigger TVs. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we called it a good TV with great brightness levels. We also found it's solid for gaming, thanks in part to its low lag time. However, you should only buy it when it's on sale as there are better/cheaper options for your money.
