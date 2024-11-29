WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, match card, TV channel

For the third year in a row, WWE Survivor Series has WarGames front-and-centre, with the double steel cage to host two major matches. Here's how to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 online and on TV ahead of three title matches, Team Rhea vs. Team Liv, and the hugely anticipated Original Bloodline (and CM Punk) vs. New Bloodline (and Bronson Reed).

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, November 30

• Start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / Sunday 9 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock ($19.99/year)

• RoW — Watch on WWE Network

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

As has been the November tradition since the event was introduced in 1987, all eyes are on WWE Survivor Series. And as has been the case since 2021, Survivor Series once again means WarGames.

With Paul Heyman at their side, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk will go to war against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Bronson Reed in the double steel cage in WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024's main event. Given the murky history of everyone on Roman's team, can each man really trust the other? Likewise, given the ever-nefarious antics of Paul Heyman over the decades, can the Wise Man truly be trusted?

The women's WarGames match continues the highly personal rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, with Team Rhea taking on Team Liv in a match that, while not as well put together as the men's WarGames match, still has plenty of potential to be a banger.

Away from those eponymous WarGames contests and the bragging rights that come with them, three titles are also on the line at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Damian Priest gets the chance to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship he lost to Gunther at SummerSlam earlier in the year; Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser get their shot at Bron Breakker's WWE Intercontinental Championship in a triple-threat bout; and LA Knight defends his WWE United States Championship against a Shinsuke Nakamura who only recently returned to WWE programming after several months away from WWE TV.

With that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 online and on TV around the world.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans usually start at $7.99 per month. However, during the Black Friday sale you can get an entire year of Peacock for just $19.99! Yep, that's one of the best streaming deals we've seen, especially if you also like to watch Premier League matches. Here's more on how to claim the deal.

The annual Peacock plan is usually for $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows such as "Love Island USA," "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 in U.K.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can grab WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live streams on the WWE Network (£9.99/month) at the earlier than usual time of 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Americans abroad in the U.K., though, can use NordVPN to watch on Peacock, as they would normally, from anywhere in the world.

Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 in Australia

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live streams begin at 9 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge (7-day FREE trial), the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic – $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard – $18 a month with 2 screens, 4K/HDR

Premium – $22 a month with 4 screens, 4K/HDR

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 card, predictions and storylines

WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple-Threat Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest

WarGames Match: Team Rhea (Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, Bayley) vs. Team Liv (Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae)

WarGames Match: The Original Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn) & CM Punk vs. The New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) & Bronson Reed

Taking place from Vancouver, Canada's Rogers Arena, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 has a stacked card, but all eyes are mostly on the men's WarGames match.

Expected to headline this latest WWE Premium Live Event, that WarGames match is just the latest part of the ever-developing Bloodline saga. While Solo Sikoa's Bloodline have long been in unity, there's still a sense of unease about the reformed group of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn. With Bronson Reed joining Solo's group in battle at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, the big question across these past few weeks was who would be the fifth man on Roman's side. Shockingly, it's CM Punk who'll line up alongside Reigns, The Usos, and Sami on Saturday night, with the Second City Saint brought into the fold courtesy of a returning Paul Heyman. Again, the addition of CM Punk only adds further intrigue to a years-long story that's already had so many twists and turns along the way.

As for the women's WarGames match, that pits Team Rhea up against Team Liv. Liv Morgan has already taken the Women's World Championship, 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day away from Rhea Ripley, and now Morgan looks to get the better of Ripley inside the confines of WarGames' two steel cages. Joining Liv is fellow Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae. For Team Ripley, the Eradicator has brought in Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley to help her get the W. Of course, with two women's champions in this match, could Tiffany Stratton finally cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase at some point?

In the biggest title match of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defends his gold against former champ Damian Priest. The story leading into this is Gunther having his confidence challenged and Priest constantly getting the better of the Ring General. While it seems unlikely that the Punisher will become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion at Survivor Series, stranger things have happened.

Where the WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is concerned, he's been entangled with Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser on-and-off for several months by this point. And now, the Son of Steiner defends that title against Sheamus in Kaiser in a triple-threat bout. For Sheamus, the Intercontinental Championship is famously the only WWE title he's yet to win, while Ludwig Kaiser is on the hunt for his first slice of singles WWE gold.

Rounding out the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 card, LA Knight puts his WWE United States Championship on the line against the recently returned Shinsuke Nakamura. With his issues with Andrade and Carmelo Hayes now seemingly finally behind him, the Megastar was attacked by Nakamura several times to get to this point. Shinsuke is himself a former two-time United States Champion, of course, but will he make it a three-time United States Champion by the time all is said and done at Survivor Series?

