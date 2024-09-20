World Lacrosse Box Championships 2024 live stream: how to watch every game from anywhere

The World Lacrosse Box Championships 2024 live stream comprises both men's and women's tournaments, an historic first for North America's oldest sport ahead of its return to the Olympic program — and you can watch every game from anywhere with a VPN.

The story of the WLBC is remarkable, in that all five previous editions – exclusively men's competitions – saw Canada take top honors, the Haudenosaunee Nationals finish second, and the U.S. third. What's scary is that the Canadians have added NLL MVP Josh Byrne to a roster that's already fit to bursting with goalkeeper of the year Nick Rose, transition player of the year Jake Withers, and numerous stalwarts from the 2019 championship-winning team.

Canada, the Haudenosaunee Nationals and the U.S. are all in Pool A, alongside England, but regardless of what happens in pool play they're all guaranteed a place in the playoffs.

The U.S. enter the inaugural women's World Lacrosse Box Championships as the top-ranked team, with Canada, England and Australia looking the likeliest to challenge. Read on to find out how to watch World Lacrosse Box Championships 2024 live streams where you are.

Watch World Lacrosse Box Championships in the UK, Australia and rest of the world

WL TV, World Lacrosse's own dedicated streamer, is the only place to watch all 133 games of World Lacrosse Box Championships 2024.

That includes the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, where the tournament hasn't been picked up big a big-name broadcaster, but also the U.S. and Canada, where select games will be shown by a TV network.

Wherever you're based, a subscription costs $49.99. You can stream the action on up to two devices at a time.

If you’re normally based in an eligible country, but happen to be abroad right now and can't get it working, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streamer from anywhere.

How to watch World Lacrosse Box Championships 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the World Lacrosse Box Championships on your usual subscription? You can still watch every game live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the World Lacrosse Box Championships on your usual subscription? You can still watch every game live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're from the U.K. but you're away in the the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the boxla and watch World Lacrosse Box Championships 2024 as normal.

How to watch World Lacrosse Box Championships 2024 in the U.S.

In the U.S., all 133 games of the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships are being shown on WL TV – 107 of those exclusively. A tournament-long subscription costs $49.99.

26 games will also be live streamed on ESPN Plus, including both the men's and women's gold medal games. Both finals will be shown on ESPN2 too.

Sling TV includes ESPN2 with its Sling Orange plan and costs from only $40/month, whereas Fubo is a much more comprehensive cable alternative that costs $79.99/month.

If you're outside of the U.S. but would normally have access to one of the above options, you can watch World Lacrosse Box Championships live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Costing only $10.99/month, ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including NFL, MLB, NBA, UFC, PGA golf and soccer. For even better value, you can include it alongside Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

Sling Orange costs $40/month and streams ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including ESPN2, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch World Lacrosse Box Championships 2024 in Canada

The situation is similar in Canada, where every single game of the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships will be live on WL TV, a subscription to which costs US$49.99.

However, 26 games will also be live streamed on TSN Plus, including both the men's and women's finals.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch the World Lacrosse Box Championships using a VPN such as NordVPN.

