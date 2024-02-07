How to watch WM Phoenix Open — live stream The People's Open online

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open sees Scottie Scheffler aiming to become the second man to win this event three years in a row, after Arnold Palmer did so in 1963. You can watch WM Phoenix Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

WM Phoenix Open live stream: TV schedule, dates, times, streaming ► Dates: Feb. 8 – 11, 2024

► Venue: TPC Scottsdale, Arizona

► Time: Rounds 1 (Thurs) and 2 (Fri) start at 2:20 p.m. GMT / 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 9)

• U.S. — Peacock / Golf Channel & NBC via Sling

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Five of the world top ten are playing at TPC Scottsdale this week with Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman joining Scheffler in Arizona. Clark comes to TPC Scottsdale on the back of his one-shot victory last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Of course, all eyes will be on Scheffler. A victory here would make him the first to win the same PGA Tour event three years running since Steve Stricker did so in 2011 at the John Deere Classic.

The WM Phoenix Open (aka The People's Open) is always the best-attended PGA Tour event of the year. The tournament is famous for the party atmosphere at the 161-yard 16th hole, where players often throw gifts into the crowd before they tee off.

Below, you'll find all the info you need to watch the 2024 WM Phoenix Open online from anywhere.

Watch WM Phoenix Open live streams around the world

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2024 including in the U.S., U.K. and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service when you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is simple to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months absolutely free.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to Sling, Peacock or another broadcaster's site and watch as if you were at home.

Watch the WM Phoenix Open in the U.S.

How to watch WM Phoenix Open in the U.S. without cable

U.S. golf fans can stream every round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open live on Peacock, which costs from $5.99 a month.

Alternatively, catch all the action via Sling Blue (from $40/month) with the Sports Extra add-on ($11/month). This package gets you access to both the Golf Channel and NBC (in selected markets). Better still, new users get 50% off their first month's Sling Blue.

WM Phoenix Open 2024: Sling half-price deal

Sign up to Sling Blue + Sling Extra for streaming access to NBC (selected markets) and the Golf Channel. You'll also get access to NFL Network and FS1, so it's a solid option for sports fans. No contract, cancel anytime.

U.S. TV and online coverage

Thurs: 4-8PM (GC/Peacock): Round 1

4-8PM (GC/Peacock): Round 1 Fri: 4-8PM (GC/Peacock): Round 2

4-8PM (GC/Peacock): Round 2 Sat: 1-3PM (GC/Peacock), 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Round 3

1-3PM (GC/Peacock), 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Round 3 Sun: 1-3PM (GC/Peacock), 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Final Round

Watch the WM Phoenix Open around the world

How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in the U.K.

In the UK, Sky Sports televises the action from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. You can get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD from £22 a month if you sign up to a 18-month contract. That gets you all the WM Phoenix golf action, plus soccer, cricket, F1, NFL and more.

How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in Canada

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2024, you'll find the action on TSN+.

A monthly subscription costs from $8 and an annual one from $80. As well as the golf you can watch NFL, CFL, NBA, Formula 1 and tennis.

How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in Australia

Every round of the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open will be live on Fox Sports (503). Cordcutters can stream all the action via Kayo Sports and new customers get a 7-day FREE trial. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling outside of Australia.

Watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the WM Phoenix Open live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year. Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still watch the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

WM Phoenix Open 1st round tee times

Selected tee times in GMT / ET / PT / AEDT

2:54 p.m. / 9:54 a.m. / 12:54 p.m. / 1:54 a.m. (Fri) Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

3:04 p.m. / 10:04 a.m. / 1:04 p.m. / 2:04 a.m. (Fri) Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler

3:15 p.m. / 10:15 a.m. / 1:15 p.m. / 2:15 a.m. (Fri) Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

7:33 p.m. / 2:33 p.m. / 5:33 p.m. / 6:33 a.m. (Fri) Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama

7:55 p.m. / 2:55 p.m. / 5:55 p.m. / 6:55 a.m. (Fri) Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

