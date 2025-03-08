UFC 313 live stream — how to watch Pereira vs Ankalaev online from anywhere, full card
And Justin Gaethje faces Rafael Fiziev in a hotly anticipated rematch
Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev headlines UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday night, a fight that stands to be the prolific Brazilian's toughest light heavyweight title defence yet. Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 313 live streams online and how to use a VPN to stream it from anywhere.
► Date: Saturday, March 8
► UFC 313 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT (Sun) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Sun). Prelims from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
► Pereira vs Ankalaev ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT (Sun).
• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV deals
• U.K. stream — TNT Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Pereira, who's also held the UFC middleweight belt, has successfully defended his title three times, but for much of the past year Ankalaev has been waiting in the wings. After losing on his UFC debut, the Russian has reeled off 11 victories and gone unbeaten in 13, and he'll lean heavily on his wrestling game against the seasoned champ.
Justin Gaethje's presence on a card always merits attention, and the box office fan-favorite will take on Rafael Fiziev in a three-round rematch of their superb UFC 286 tussle. The majority decision went the American's way two years ago, but with both fighters coming off extended layoffs — Gaethje after getting knocked out by Max Holloway last April; Fiziev after suffering a serious knee injury in September 2023 — anything could happen.
Keep reading for where to watch UFC 313 live streams online and on TV.
Is UFC 313 a pay-per-view (PPV) fight?
Yes and no. UFC 313 is a PPV event in many countries like the U.S. and Canada, but there are many places where you don't need a PPV to watch UFC events.
It's on regular TNT Sports in the U.K., for instance. Worth knowing if you're a British citizen away from home, because you can use a VPN to watch UFC 313 on TNT Sports as usual. We'd recommend NordVPN.
How to watch UFC 313 live stream from anywhere
Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 313 on your usual subscription service?
You can still watch Pereira vs Ankalaev and the rest of UFC 313 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling but making your device appear to be back home. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — read our NordVPN review to find out why.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch UFC 313 live stream in the U.S.
UFC 313 live streams of Pereira vs Ankalaev and the rest of the main card — plus, all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — will be available through PPV on ESPN Plus in the U.S.
The best value way to watch is to get the UFC 313 PPV plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $65 (ESPN Plus currently costs $119.99/year and UFC PPVs are $79.99).
If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $11.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as the PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $5 and buy UFC 313 together with a Disney Bundle.
The prelim fights are shown on a range of channels in addition to ESPN Plus — including ESPNews and Disney Plus — with the early prelims also showing on UFC Fight Pass, costing from $14.99 for two months.
If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss UFC 313 on your usual platform, you can still watch a live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch UFC 313 live stream in Canada
For MMA fans north of the border, the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 313's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass.
The PPV cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform and lower prices – we'd recommend trying NordVPN.
How to watch UFC 313 live stream in the U.K. and Australia
While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.
For fans in the U.K, the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. GMT, with Pereira and Ankalaev set to enter the Octagon at approximately 5 a.m. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports, which you can get with various Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan — a rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.
In Australia, the UFC 313 main card will be live on Sunday, March 9 from 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.
Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.
UFC 313 full fight card
Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV
- Alex Pereira (c) vs Magomed Ankalaev — UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
- Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev — Lightweight
- Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes — Lightweight
- Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo — Women's Strawweight
- King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy — Lightweight
Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, ESPNews & Disney+
- Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev — Heavyweight
- Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya — Flyweight
- Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan — Middleweight
- Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal — Welterweight
Early prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, Disney+ & UFC FightPass
- Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall — Featherweight
- Chris Gutierrez vs John Castañeda — Featherweight
- Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs Osman Diaz — Middleweight
