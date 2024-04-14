Tour of the Alps 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling online

Formally the Giro del Trentino but rebranded the Tour of the Alps in 2016, this short stage race based in the Tirol, Südtirol and Trentino regions of Italy and Austria will give riders a taste of some proper mountains a few weeks before the Giro d'Italia starts in May.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Tour of the Alps 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tour of the Alps 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Tour of the Alps 2024 live streams take place between Monday, April 15 and Friday, April 19. Start times vary.

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on Rai (Italy) ORF (Austria)

• U.S. — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

The race starts in Italy then heads north into Austria before returning to finish back in Italy five days later, all set in the stunning mountain scenery.

Last year's winner Tao Geoghegan-Hart is absent so in his place his new team Lidl-Trek are sending a twin attack of Giulio Ciccone and Juan Pedro Lopez. His old team Ineos Grenadiers will this time be hoping the veteran Geraint Thomas will be able to challenge for the win and bring them another victory to keep the title in house.

Ineos are also sending their time trial ace Filippo Ganna but he won't be challenging for the overall just working in a support role for Thomas to help him fend of the challenge from the likes of Romain Bardet (Team DSM Firmenich-PostNL), Lennard Kämna (Bora-hansgrohe) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost).

Read on for where to watch Tour of the Alps 2024 cycling action live, wherever you are in the world.

FREE Tour of the Alps 2024 live streams

If you live in Italy or Austria then you can look forward to a FREE Tour of the Alps live stream in 2024.

Italy's Rai and Austria's ORF are set to serve up free streams of this five stage stage race.

But what if you're based in Italy or Austria but aren't at home to catch that free Tour of the Alps coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tour of the Alps 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

How to watch 2024 Tour of the Alps live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tour of the Alps on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Tour of the Alps 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2024 Tour of the Alps will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

How to watch Tour of the Alps live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Tour of the Alps on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Tour of the Alps 2024 stages

The 709 kilometre race starts in Neumarkt/Egna with a 133km stage that features three moderate climbs, firstly the ascent of Andalo followed by two ascents of the smaller and steeper 4.3 km Penone climb on the finishing circuit.

Stage two sees the race leave Salurn/Salorno in Italy and cross over into Austria to finish in Stans. The first half of the stage is predominantly all uphill and the second half all downhill, although punctuated by a couple of nasty little ramps which could provide a launch pad for attacks.

Set in Austria stage three is just 124.8 kilometres long with the majority of it rolling until the finale which features twin ascents of the Weerberg and Pillberg climbs. Both are very steep with gradients in the mid teens which will encourage those riders who like punchy short climbs to try and break free and take the stage.

Back in Italy stage four is the Queen stage and boasts multiple climbs including the two first category ascents of the Passo del Compet and Passo del Vetriolo. This is the day the GC contenders will have to show what they are made of and use their superior climbing power if they want to win overall.

The race wraps up with another killer stage of climbing and another first category ascent, the Palù del Fersina which will be ridden twice to give fans two glances of their heroes. At 118 kilometres it is another very short stage but is a worthy stage to decide the winner of the 2024 race.

Stage 1 | Monday April 15, Egna - Cortina sulla Strada del Vino. 133.3km.

Stage 2 | Tuesday April 16, Salorno - Stans. 189.1km.

Stage 3 | Wednesday April 17, Schwaz - Schwaz. 127km.

Stage 4 | Thursday April 18, Laives - Borgo Valsugana. 141.3km.

Stage 5 | Friday April 19, Levico Terme - Levico Terme. 118.6km.