Watch Tour de Suisse 2024: live stream cycling free online from anywhere

One half of the Tour de France favourites spent the previous week at the Critérium du Dauphiné testing their legs, now it's time for the other half to flex theirs at the Tour de Suisse. The eight stage race covers almost 1,000 kilometres and climbs 18,000 metres as it crosses the mountainous country which provides the perfect stage to see who's form is building nicely.

With no Tadej Pogačar on the start sheet as he prepares at altitude and no Jonas Vingegaard as he continues to recover from injury the role of favourite rests on the shoulders of 2023 winner Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl - Trek). Although he's had a quiet season he will be keen to repeat last year's breakthrough victory in the Swiss Alps and reconfirm his place at cycling's top table.

Going up against him with be the three pronged attack of Tom Pidcock, Egan Bernal and Jhonatan Narvaez of the INEOS Grenadiers with all eyes on Pidcock especially as he starts his serious attempt to be a stage race winner. Groupama - FDJ will be headed up by the young sensation Lenny Martinez and Israel - Premier Tech by the winner of this year's Fleche Wallonne, Stephen Williams.

Of those here to hunt stages and not chase overall victory look out for the likes of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain - Victorious) and the local hero Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates).

Coming just two weeks before the Tour de France the tension will be building and with many teams still to announce their squads every rider on every team will be treating the race as an audition to appear on the grand stage in July.

Tour de Suisse 2024 stages

The 2024 Tour de Suisse kicks off with a 4.8km prologue in the town of Vaduz to implement a GC order right from day one. After this brief yet intense beginning the following day sees the riders face a lumpy 177 kilometre journey from Vaduz to Regensdorf which although featuring three classified climbs is more then likely to finish in a bunch sprint.

Those sprinters who miss out on stage two will have another chance on stage three at the finish in Rüschlikon, but with multiple short sharp ascents in the final kilometres they could be foiled by a late break away.

Stage four is where the real action starts with the race finishing at the top of the world famous Gotthardpass. With almost 30 kilometres uphill the teams of the favourites will have to make sure their leaders are well placed to make their mark at the summit.

Stage five from Ambri to Cari features the second summit finish in two days with an even more testing finish than the day before, then stage six sees the first HC climb of the race. The 151 kilometres from Locarno to Blatten are dominated by the colossal Nufenenpass, but coming 60 kilometres from the end can it be decisive?

Yet more mountains and yet another summit finish are on the cards on stage seven around Villars-sur-Ollon as the race crosses the same two mountains twice on a giant loop in and out of the town.

The final stage like the first is a time trial. This time a longer test at 15.7 kilometres anyone hoping to gain time will have one last chance.

Stage 1 | Sunday June 9, Vaduz - Vaduz, 4.8km (ITT)

Stage 2 | Monday June 10, Vaduz - Regensdorf, 177.3km

Stage 3 | Tuesday June 11, Steinmaur - Rüschlikon, 161.7km

Stage 4 | Wednesday June 12, Rüschlikon - Gotthard Pass, 171km

Stage 5 | Thursday June 13, Ambrì - Carì, 148.6km

Stage 6 | Friday June 14, Locarno - Blatten, 151.4km

Stage 7 | Saturday June 15, Villars-sur-Ollon - Villars-sur-Ollon 118.2km

Stage 8 | Sunday June 16, Aigle - Villars-sur-Ollon, 15.7 (ITT)