How to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2024: live stream cycling online

La Flèche Wallonne is almost universally decided in the final meters of the hideous Mur de Huy after an undulating day in the hills of the Ardenne. Mur translates as 'wall' and It takes a mix of brute force and perfect timing to launch the killer blow to defeat your rivals.

It takes a special kind of rider to win La Flèche Wallonne, one with an enormous amount of raw power together with the ability to unleash it up the hideous 26% slopes of one of the most famous climbs in cycling. Yes the race may be 199 kilometres long but it always comes down to the final few hundred meters.

Starting in Charleroi and finishing in Huy the route is built up of one large loop followed by four smaller ones each containing the Côte d’Ereffe (2.1km, 5%), Côte de Cherave (1.3km, 8.1%) and the dreaded Mur de Huy (1.3km, 9.6%). The first three ascents of the 'wall' will be ridden tempo but the final one will be all out war.

Last year's winner Tadej Pogačar will not be returning this year, nor will multiple winner Julian Alaphilippe or last year's victor Dylan Teuns so the field is wide open. Heading the charge will be Primoz Roglic (Bora-hansgrohe), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Qazaqstan Team), and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).

Read on to see how to catch the action from wherever you live.

FREE La Flèche Wallonne 2024 live streams

If you live in Australia, the FREE La Flèche Wallonne free live stream is on SBS On-Demand(with English commentary).

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free La Flèche Wallonne coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch La Flèche Wallonne 2024 from around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the 2024 La Flèche Wallonne live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

Watch 2024 La Flèche Wallonne live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 La Flèche Wallonne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

Where to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2024 in the U.K.

Live coverage of La Flèche Wallonne will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

Watch La Flèche Wallonne 2024 live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 La Flèche Wallonne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

