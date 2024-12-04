How to watch National Finals Rodeo 2024 — stream the 66th NFR online from anywhere

A new competitor will come out on top at this year's NFR.

If the National Finals Rodeo is the Super Bowl of rodeo, the All-Around title is the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and for the first time since 2019, it’s guaranteed to change hands this year. Five-time back-to-back champion Stetson Wright is still recovering from an injury he sustained at last year’s event, which has blown the competition wide open.

Read on as we explain how to watch National Finals Rodeo 2024 live online — Americans and Canadians abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

National Finals Rodeo 2024 live streams: TV schedule, date, channels The 2024 National Finals Rodeo runs from Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 14.

• U.S. — The Cowboy Channel (via Sling TV, RFD-TV Now or Cowboy Channel Plus)

• Canada — The Cowboy Channel

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

For 10 nights, the 66th Wrangler NFR takes over the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas for the climax of the professional rodeo season.

It's Tie-Down Roping stand-out Shad Mayfield who enters the finals atop the All-Around standings, though with Wright expected to return to competition next year, the Bull Riding rookie Wacey Schalla and 2016 All-Around champion and Team Roping specialist Junior Nogueira also have a rare chance to be amongst the favourites.

A number of contenders are peaking just at the right time, most notably Bareback Riding's Jess Pope, and Barrel Racing's Hailey Kinsel, while Damian Brennan and Mayfield have near-insurmountable leads in Saddle Bronc Riding and Tie-Down Roping, respectively.

The Steer Wrestling competition has real feel-good potential, with perennial nearly-men Dakota Eldridge and Will Lummus hoping to do enough to reel in hot-shot Dalton Massey and fend off the reigning five-time champion Tyler Waguespack as he eases his way back after injury.

Here's how to watch National Finals Rodeo 2024 live stream online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch National Finals Rodeo live streams in the U.S.

The Cowboy Channel is the place to watch the 2024 National Finals Rodeo in the U.S.

As well as being available to watch on a variety of cable packages, The Cowboy Channel is also carried by several OTT streaming services. For example, it's included in DirecTV's Ultimate and Premier packages, costing $115/month and $160/month respectively.

Or, for a much more affordable option, The Cowboy Channel is included in the Heartland Extra add-on for Sling TV. You need one of Sling TV's base Orange or Blue plans to start with — they cost from $40/month, with your first month half price — and then Heartland Extra costs only $6/month extra.

Alternatively, you could watch via RFD-TV Now, which costs $89.99 a year, or Cowboy Channel Plus, which costs $119.99 per year.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a streaming VPN such as NordVPN — meaning you can access a National Finals Rodeo live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you don't get The Cowboy Channel on cable, you'll want to consider subscribing to Sling TV. A subscription costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users typically save 50% on their first month.

How to watch National Finals Rodeo from anywhere

Just because The Cowboy Channel isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the National Finals Rodeo if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can stream the action from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, you just need to follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and live stream National Finals Rodeo 2024 online.

How to watch National Finals Rodeo live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2024 National Finals Rodeo on The Cowboy Channel.

The network is available on cable plans from the likes of Shaw, Bell and Optik.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an NFR live stream via your cable plan by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can you watch National Finals Rodeo in the U.K.?

Sadly, National Finals Rodeo hasn't yet found a streaming home in the U.K..

But no fear, because anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best U.S. VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch National Finals Rodeo in Australia?

The National Finals Rodeo hasn't been picked up for broadcast in Australia either.

Anybody currently down under from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access their usual streaming service.

National Finals Rodeo schedule 2024

(All times ET)

Thursday, December 5

8:45 p.m. — 1st Performance

Friday, December 6

8:45 p.m. — 2nd Performance

Saturday, December 7

8:45 p.m. — 3rd Performance

Sunday, December 8

8:45 p.m. — 4th Performance — Memorial Night

Monday, December 9

8:45 p.m. — 5th Performance — Tough Enough to Wear Pink

Tuesday, December 10

8:45 p.m. — 6th Performance — Rookie Night

Wednesday, December 11

8:45 p.m. — 7th Performance — Military Night

Thursday, December 12

8:45 p.m. — 8th Performance — Canadian Night

Friday, December 13

8:45 p.m. — 9th Performance — Legacy Night

Saturday, December 14

8:45 p.m. — 10th Performance — Wrangler National Patriot Night

National Finals Rodeo events 2024

Bareback Riding

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tie-Down Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

All-Around

