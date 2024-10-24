How to watch World Series 2024: Dodgers vs Yankees Game 1, start time

Yankees vs Dodgers is the World Series that Fall Classic fans have been dreaming about – and below is our guide to watching the MLB showpiece around the world. So, grab your popcorn as we reveal how to watch World Series 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Bronx Bombers overcame the Cleveland Guardians to win the ALCS and reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. As has been the case for most of the season, they were powered by the hitting of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The LA Dodgers beat the Mets in the NLCS, denying us a Subway Series to end the season. However, it means we get to see Shohei Ohtani vs Judge instead.

The head-to-head record favours the Yankees, who have a 48-40 all-time lead. They also lead World Series meetings 8-3. Gerrit Cole is going to pitch for them in Game 1, while Jack Flaherty will start things off for their opponents. How these two bear up against the hitting talent on show in Game 1 of the Fall classic will have a huge impact on how the series progresses.

Here are all the latest answers to how to watch and stream World Series 2024 online and worldwide.

How to watch World Series 2024 live streams in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 MLB World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

Fox can be streamed on Sling TV (from $40/month – discount on first month), Fubo (7-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial).

If you want to watch the World Series 2024 for free, those free trials above might be the best option for you. They're only available to new subscribers, though.

If you're traveling outside the U.S. you'll need a VPN to unblock these U.S.-only services. We recommend using NordVPN.

FOX, NBC and ABC are available for Sling Blue subscribers in select cities (New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc). The plan comes with 40+ channels and costs from $40/month. But new subscribers get a healthy discount on their first month.

If you really love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front (from $79.99/month) and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch World Series 2024 live from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Dodgers vs Yankees on your usual subscription?

You can still watch World Series 2024 live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). As our NordVPN review explains, the software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below to watch your local World Series 2024 live stream.

MLB World Series live streams by country

Where to watch World Series 2024 live in Canada

MLB fans in Canada can catch every game of the 2024 World Series on Sportsnet and the SNNow streaming service. Prices start at $19.99/month

Prefer French commentary? Yankees-Dodgers will be on RDS and TVA in French.

You can still watch the World Series from abroad by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch World Series 2024 live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing the Dodgers vs Yankees World Series in the U.K..

You can stream TNT Sports with Discovery Plus Premium (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and TV entertainment shows.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still watch your usual World Series live stream with NordVPN.

Where to watch World Series 2024 online in Australia

Australians can watch the 2024 MLB World Series on ESPN channels through Fox.

Both can be streams through Kayo Sports, which is broadcasting the Dodgers vs Yankees series from $25/month after a 7-day FREE trial.

We recommend that you use NordVPN to unblock Kayo Sports when traveling outside of the country.

How to watch World Series 2024 live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can stream World Series 2024 – plus Premier League soccer matches – on Sky Sport Now. The streamer costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can unblock your usual service and watch the World Series from anywhere with a little help from NordVPN.

2024 MLB World Series schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Yankees @ Dodgers – Friday, October 25 at 8:08 p.m.

Yankees @ Dodgers – Friday, October 25 at 8:08 p.m. Game 2: Yankees @ Dodgers – Saturday, October 26 at 8:08 p.m.

Yankees @ Dodgers – Saturday, October 26 at 8:08 p.m. Game 3: Dodgers @ Yankees – Monday, October 28 at 8:08 p.m.

Dodgers @ Yankees – Monday, October 28 at 8:08 p.m. Game 4: Dodgers @ Yankees – Tuesday, October 29 at 8:08 p.m.

Dodgers @ Yankees – Tuesday, October 29 at 8:08 p.m. Game 5: Dodgers @ Yankees – Wednesday, October 30 at 8:08 p.m.*

Dodgers @ Yankees – Wednesday, October 30 at 8:08 p.m.* Game 6: Yankees @ Dodgers – Friday, November 1 at 8:08 p.m.*

Yankees @ Dodgers – Friday, November 1 at 8:08 p.m.* Game 7: Yankees @ Dodgers – Saturday, November 2 at 8:08 p.m.*

*If necessary

Can I watch World Series 2024 free online? If you're eligible for the free trials offered by Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or Kayo Sports, it's possible to watch all (or most, if the series goes to Game 7) of Dodgers-Yankees without paying a penny. If you live in the U.S. you might even be able to flit from the Fubo free trial to the Hulu+LiveTV free trial, thus covering the entire event. Do remember to cancel your subscription before any free trial ends, else you'll be charged the usual monthly fee.

