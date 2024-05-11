Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr for the vacant IBF lightweight world title represents a fascinating clash of styles. The Matrix is a supreme technician, with the skillset to be expected of a former Olympic champion, while Furious more than lives up to his nickname and brings front-foot pressure and relentless work on the inside. You won't want to miss it — read on for how to watch Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday, May 11

► Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (May 12) / 1 p.m. AEST (May 12)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Three-weight world champion Lomachenko hasn't had a strap for four years but the 36-year-old's determination and will to win hasn't dimmed in that time. The Matrix is one of boxing's most-skilled operators, a switch hitter with exceptional hand speed, head movement and technical quality, and will be desperate for the win after being on the end of a controversial points defeat to undisputed champion Devin Haney a year ago. With a future mega-bout with WBC title holder Shakur Stevenson on the table, there's no chance of Loma looking too far ahead.

Kambosos is also a former world champion, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history when beating Teofimo Lopez to win the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles at Madison Square Garden in November 2021. Back-to-back defeats to Haney for the undisputed lightweight crown followed in which he struggled, but a rebuilding win against Maxi Hughes last July was enough to win the minor IBO belt and put himself back in world level contention.

Ferocious, a former sparring partner of all-time great Manny Pacquiao, is a volume puncher who tries to make life on the inside difficult for his opponent, but will Lomachenko's grade tell? Here's everything you need to watch the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live stream, including live streams from around the world.

Watch Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching boxing on your regular subscription?

Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live streams by country

How to watch the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the IBF lightweight world title fight live stream between Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr on ESPN Plus.

It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Remember, if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with NordVPN.

How to watch the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

How to watch the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and the ringwalks for the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr main event are expected from 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your usual live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Lomacheko vs Kambosos Jr live streams in Australia

Kayo Sports | Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr | AU$69.95

The Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr card is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. AEST on Sunday, May 12, with the main event expected to start around 1 p.m. AEST. The Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$69.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.) Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN, to access your usual stream.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Vasiliy Lomachenko George Kambosos Jr Nationality Ukrainian Australian Date of birth February 17th, 1988 June 4th, 1993 Height 5' 7" 5' 8.5" Reach 65.5" 68" Total fights 20 23 Record 17-3 (11 KOs) 21-2 (10 KOs)

Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr Fight card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. , 12 rounds, for vacant IBF lightweight title

, 12 rounds, for vacant IBF lightweight title Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson, 10 rounds, for Hughes’ WBA women’s bantamweight titlist

Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC interim junior bantamweight title

Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Joe Goodall vs. Djanago Opelu, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr odds

DraftKings has the odds heavily in favor of Lomachenko (-700) to the underdog Otiz (+475).