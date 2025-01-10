Liverpool vs Accrington live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round online

The Liverpool vs Accrington live stream features two Lancastrian sides forever linked by a 1980s Ian Rush-referencing advert, with Stanley seeking what would be a monstrous giant-killing at Anfield — and you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Accrington live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Accrington live stream takes place on Saturday, January 11.

► Time: 12.15 p.m. GMT / 7.15 a.m. ET / 4.15 a.m. PT / 11.15 p.m. AEDT.

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Things were all going swimmingly for Liverpool until last weekend. Lucky to escape with a point against a beleaguered Manchester United on Sunday, the Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final in midweek, with rumors of dressing room unrest surrounding soon-to-be-out-of-contract trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah. Head coach Arne Slot is likely to shuffle his pack, but this is the first test of the Dutchman's tenure and he needs a win.

Accrington were languishing in non-league when the Milk Marketing Board decided they had the perfect name to feature in an advert between two Liverpool-supporting kids who wanted to grow up to be like Reds great Ian Rush. 'Accrington Stanley, who are they?' asked one to the other when told a lactose-free Rushie would be playing for the lowly side, not Liverpool. 'Exactly,' came the pithy reply.

Four decades on, fourth-tier Accrington have the chance to prove exactly who they are and arrive at Anfield on a two-game winning run following an inconsistent season. Veteran attacker Shaun Whalley will look to continue a solid season and deliver a proper giant-killing.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Liverpool vs Accrington live stream wherever you are. Expect to see a lot of the advert.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Accrington live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Liverpool vs Accrington live stream for FREE on ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Liverpool vs Accrington live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Accrington live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Accrington live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Accrington live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Accrington live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Accrington live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Liverpool vs Accrington live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Accrington live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Accrington game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky NZ is the home of the FA Cup in New Zealand but Liverpool vs Accrington hasn't been picked for coverage. You'll be able to access later rounds of the competition via Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide