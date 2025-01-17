Leinster vs Bath live stream — how to watch 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup rugby online and for free

The Leinster vs Bath live stream is a hugely important game for the visitors as a positive result could see them join the hosts in the knockout stages of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Leinster vs Bath live streams: TV schedule, dates The Leinster vs Bath live stream takes place on Saturday, January 18.

► Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 4.30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• FREE STREAM — RTE Player (IRL)

• U.S. — FloRugby

• U.K. — Premier Sports

Leinster passed their biggest test of the campaign last weekend with flying colors as they came through a physical encounter with La Rochelle. The 16-14 victory in France extended their winning run to 12 games in all competitions and ensured they qualified for the last 16 of the Champions Cup after only three games. The hard-fought win also showed that Leo Cullen’s side will once again be contenders for the title.

After losing their opening two games, Bath’s six-try bonus point win over Clermont Auvergne kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive. The Premiership pace-setters have found it tough going in Pool 2 but could progress if things go their way in Dublin. They’ll be going all out for victory but even a losing bonus point could be good enough if Bennetton are well beaten at home to La Rochelle.

Read on to see your Leinster vs Bath live stream options and how to watch 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup rugby from anywhere.

How to watch Leinster vs Bath live stream for FREE

A select number of Investec Champions Cup games are being shown for FREE on RTÉ Player in Ireland and Leinster vs Bath this Saturday is one of them.

The game kicks off at 5.30 p.m. GMT and you just need to head to the RTÉ Player website or app to watch, no sign-up required.

Traveling outside of Ireland,? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world and watch Leinster vs Bath for free.

How to watch Leinster vs Bath live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Leinster vs Bath live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making them ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we rate it so highly in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the Ireland but want to view your usual Irish streaming service, you'd select a Ireland-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTÉ Player or another service listed below and watch the Leinster vs Bath live stream online as if you were back at home.

How to watch Leinster vs Bath live stream in the U.S.

FloRugby has the rights to show every Investec Champions Cup rugby game this season. Leinster vs Bath kicks off at 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT on Saturday.

Plans start from $29.99 a month. Or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access Leinster vs Bath live streams.

How to watch Leinster vs Bath live stream in the U.K.

Leinster vs Bath is being shown on Premier Sports, which has the rights to Investec Champions Cup rugby this season in the U.K.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the Challenge Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, La Liga and Coppa Italia.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Premier Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Leinster vs Bath live stream in Australia

No major broadcasters have picked up the rights to the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup in Australia, which means fans need to subscribe to EPCR TV in order to watch Leinster vs Bath, along with every other game.

A subscription costs €49.99 for a season pass that will let you watch every game live.

If you're currently outside of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Leinster vs Bath live stream in Canada

FloRugby is showing Leinster vs Bath, along with every game of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup rugby season in Canada too.

You can pay either $29.99 per month or $150 per year.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch the rugby can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave as if it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Leinster vs Bath live stream in New Zealand

Live 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch Leinster vs Bath online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be canceled anytime. Kick-off is at 6.30 a.m. NZDT on Saturday morning.

Traveling away from home? You can still follow the game on your usual service by using one of the best VPN services for streaming, such as NordVPN.

