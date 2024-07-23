Kashima Antlers vs Brighton live stream: How to watch pre-season friendly online and for free

The Kashima Antlers vs Brighton live stream is the first game in the Seagulls' summer tour of Japan, with Samurai Blue winger Kaoru Mitoma sure to be the main attraction for Premier League fans in the Far East. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Kashima Antlers vs Brighton live stream, date, time and channels The Kashima Antlers vs Brighton live stream takes place Wednesday, July 24.

• Time: 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST

• WATCH FREE — CBS Sports Golazo Network (U.S.)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or Golazo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brighton arrive in Japan with a new man at the helm. At just 31 years old, Fabian Hurzeler is the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history, but his career so far has shown plenty of promise. This will be the first opportunity Albion fans have had to see what style of football their team is likely to play under the former St Pauli manager, so all eyes will be on the National Stadium in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Kashima Antlers are on a short break from the J-League season, but they come into this friendly in pretty good shape. Ranko Popović's side currently sit in third place in the table, equal on points with second-placed Gamba Osaka and just five off Machida Zelvia at the top. They've lost two of their last four fixtures, but recently went on an 11-game unbeaten run, so Brighton could be about to find out why they're known in Japan as "The Perennial Winners".

Make sure you know how to watch Kashima Antlers vs Brighton with live stream options, start time and TV channels all here.

Can I watch Kashima Antlers vs Brighton for free? Soccer fans in the States can watch Kashima Antlers vs Brighton for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. If you're traveling away from the States at the moment, you can use NordVPN to watch Kashima Antlers vs Brighton from abroad to avoid getting geo-blocked.

How to watch Kashima Antlers vs Brighton from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during the pre-season friendlies and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home country, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CBS Sports Golazo and watch Kashima Antlers vs Brighton live online.

How to watch Kashima Antlers vs Brighton online in the U.S.

CBS has the rights to show live coverage of Kashima Antlers vs Brighton in the States. In fact, outside of Bulgaria's Max Sport 3 channel, it's the only TV broadcast rights holder.

Kashima Antlers vs Brighton isn't on cable but it is free-to-air. Viewers in the U.S. can access the CBS Sports Golazo live stream through a web browser, the CBS Sports smart TV app, the CBS Sports mobile app, on Pluto TV and through Paramount Plus too. Tune in from 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S., you can watch the Kashima Antlers vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports (e.g. Champions League soccer) and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

Can I watch Kashima Antlers vs Brighton from the U.K., Canada or Australia?

Oddly, Brighton and Hove Albion do not seem to be streaming their Japan tour pre-season friendlies to the fans back home in the U.K. or in Australia or Canada either.

The only international streams available are on paid subscription service Max Sports 3 in Bulgaria or the free Kashima Antlers vs Brighton live stream on CBS Sports Golazo in the States.

If you normally have access to those services, you can use NordVPN to watch the streams from anywhere in the world.