Jets vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere

Sunday's Jets vs Vikings live stream comes from London, specifically the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home to the Premier League's own NYJ. It's a revenge game for Sam Darnold, the current MVP whose career nearly fell victim to the Jets curse — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Jets vs Vikings live stream, date, time and channels The Jets vs Vikings live stream takes place on Sunday, October 6.

► Time: 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on NFL Network via Sling or Fubo

Six years after being picked third in the 2018 draft and five-and-a-half years after being written off as a bust, Darnold leads the NFL in touchdown passes and yards per attempt, and has the highest QB rating in the league. However, the Vikings were dealt a warning as they almost blew a 28-point lead over the Packers last weekend. Complacency will kill you.

Four games into his Jets career, meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is already embroiled in a public spat with his coach. A generous interpretation would be that Robert Saleh's focus on Rodgers' hard count was an attempt to protect the lesser mortals involved in the eight offensive penalties fiasco, and that Rodgers wasn't in the mood for niceties after being sacked five times and taking 14 hits, but it does tally with all of the rumors.

Right now DraftKings has the Vikings as 2.5-point favorites in London. We have all the information on how to watch Jets vs Vikings below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Jets vs Vikings live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy free Jets vs Vikings coverage. That's because the game is being shown on free-to-air ITV1 and its associated streaming service, ITVX.

But what if you're based in the U.K. but aren't at home to catch that free Jets vs Vikings stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Jets vs Vikings from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the Jets vs Vikings live stream.

How to watch Jets vs Vikings in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Jets vs Vikings live stream is on NFL Network, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including FOX. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sling for 50% off for a limited time.

Fubo has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NBC and NFL Network.

How to watch Jets vs Vikings live streams in the U.K.

As mentioned above, the Jets vs Vikings live stream will be shown for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K..

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Jets vs Vikings game. NFL Game Pass is currently discounted to £120 for the year.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Jets vs Vikings live streams in Australia

The Jets vs Vikings live stream, along with every game of the season, will be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Jets vs Vikings live streams in Canada

There are a couple of options for watching Jets vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN, however, will live stream Jets vs Vikings, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$34.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with an annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

