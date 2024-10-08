India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 2024 live stream — how to watch online from anywhere

India vs Bangladesh in the 2nd T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi gives the hosts a chance to take up the three-match series with a game to spare. For the visitors, it is a chance to avenge a crushing defeat in the first match, in Gwalior, when India chased down their target in only 11.5 overs.

Here's how to watch India v Bangladesh 2nd T20 live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

Bangladesh have a much more experienced side: going onto this series their players had 644 T20i caps between them; the Indian squad, 389. India are fielding an inexperienced side, with their squad featuring three uncapped players and just three men from the side that won the T20 World Cup Final in June.

One of the world cup winners involved is Arshdeep Singh, who won player of the match in the first game for his 3-14. Another is Hardik Pandya, who hit 39 in 16 balls as India easily overhauled Bangladesh’s 127 all out. The third is Suryakumar Yadav, who captains the side.

India have won their past eight T20s, but Bangladesh are on a four-game losing sequence. “We are a better team than this," says Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. "We haven’t done well in this format for a long time, but I don’t believe we are such a bad team."

Here's how to watch every ball of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 online, from anywhere and potentially for free.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the 2nd T20 for FREE on JioCinema.

But what if you're based in India but aren't at home to catch the India vs Bangladesh live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch the match for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

India vs Bangladesh live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

How to watch India vs Bangladesh around the world

How to watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the entire India vs Bangladesh T20 series. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

No cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV, which is a great place to watch cricket streams. There are options to pay just for Willow, or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi Binge Plus deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

Watch India vs Bangladesh live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing the all three India vs Bangladesh T20 matches. You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place. If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow all the action by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh T20 series in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. New customers get their first month for only $1. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $30 for Kayo Basic. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the India vs Bangladesh T20 match via Sky Sport. Or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $449.99/year. Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still watch the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The India vs Bangladesh series is being shown on Sports18. You can also catch all the action for FREE via the JioCinema app. If you are traveling outside of India right now, you can simply pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action from anywhere.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 squads

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 squads (2024)

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Tilak Varma, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

India vs Bangladesh T20 series schedule

Oct. 6: 1st T20( Gwalior) — India won by 8 wickets

1st T20( Gwalior) — Oct. 9: 2nd T20 (Delhi)

2nd T20 (Delhi) Oct . 12: 3rd T20 ( Hyderabad )

