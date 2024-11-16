Grey Cup live stream 2024: How to watch Toronto Argonauts vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers free online

The 2024 Grey Cup live stream serves up the Canadian Football League's answer to the Super Bowl, with the Toronto Argonauts taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Place in Vancouver. Sensationally, Argos quarterback Nick Arbuckle will make his second start of the campaign and only his 26th in eight seasons as a CFL player.

You can watch Grey Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

2024 Grey Cup live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Grey Cup takes place on Sunday, November 17.

► Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 18)

► Canada — CTV / TSN Plus

► U.S. — CBS Sports Network via Fubo

► FREE — CFL Plus (RoW)

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Arbuckle's promotion to starter is a stunning development, which was forced by Chad Kelly going down in the Eastern Final. While you'd struggle to find anybody who'd begrudge the affable 31-year-old his moment, there's no question that the balance has been tipped firmly in the Bombers' favor.

The Argos actually won both of the teams' encounters during the regular season, but they were each tight, low-scoring affairs, and with Arbuckle set to lean heavily on the ground game, the Argos will likely find points hard to come by.

The Bombers offense caught fire in the Eastern Final, putting 38 on the board, but they scored the second-fewest points of anyone in the regular season. How, then, did they make it all the way to the Grey Cup? With a suffocating defense, led by standouts Tyrell Ford and Evan Holm.

Read on to find out how to watch 2024 Grey Cup live streams where you are.

FREE Grey Cup live streams

The 2024 Grey Cup is being live streamed for free on the dedicated CFL Plus streaming service everywhere but Canada and the U.S..

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Toronto vs Winnipeg coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in Canada or the U.S., when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Grey Cup 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the CFL on your usual subscription? You can still watch Grey Cup 2024 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in Canada and want to watch the coverage you'd get in the U.K., you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CFL Plus and watch the Grey Cup as normal.

How to watch Grey Cup in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

CFL fans in the U.S. can watch Grey Cup 2024 on CBS Sports Network, which is available to cord-cutters via Fubo. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you 189 channels, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, ESPN and FX, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Grey Cup live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels including CBS Sports Network. Plans start from $79.99 a month for 189 channels.

How to watch Grey Cup in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 Grey Cup is available to watch on both TSN and CTV in Canada.

If you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TSN1, 2, 4 and 5, and through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, TSN Plus gives you access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Remember, if you're a Brit or Aussie in Canada for work or on vacation you can catch the game on CFL Plus by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Grey Cup in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in the U.K. can watch the 2024 Grey Cup on the free CFL Plus streaming service. All you need to do is register an account.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Grey Cup in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 Grey Cup available to live stream for free courtesy of the CFL Plus platform in Australia. Just be sure to create an account ahead of kick-off.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your CFL Plus account as if you were back home.

More from Tom's Guide