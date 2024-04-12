How to watch Grand National 2024 — live stream racing online from anywhere

Saturday's headline race at Aintree ushers in a new, and hopefully safer, era for the Grand National, the world's best-known steeplechase. The field is dominated by Irish runners but it's a British hopeful, Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler, that stands to emulate the legendary Red Rum and Tiger Roll by securing back-to-back triumphs.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2024 Grand National live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Grand National 2024 start time, channel The 2024 Grand National takes place on Saturday (Apr. 13).

► Post time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Apr. 14)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Racing.com (FREE STREAM)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The defending champion's main competition is expected to come from I Am Maximus, trained by Willie Mullins, and Vanillier, Gavin Cromwell's stayer, who burst out of midfield to put the frighteners on Corach Rambler a year ago.

Reducing the maximum number of runners from 40 to 34 is one of several safety measures that have been implemented for the 2024 Grand National, following protests and the death of Hill Sixteen at Aintree Racecourse last year. Fence 1 has also been moved 60 yards closer to the start, and the height of Fence 11, one of the most infamous on the course for falls, has been reduced by two inches.

These relatively minor changes have triggered a predictable backlash from a fringe of staunch traditionalists, who'd do well to remember their Grand National history. The race was originally contested by fewer than 20 runners, and it's only been 23 years since a field of 40 produced just four finishers – two of which were re-mounted – because of congestion.

Read on as we explain how to watch 2024 Grand National live streams where you are.

FREE Grand National live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K. or Australia, you can enjoy free Grand National coverage. ITV1 and ITVX are showing the race live in the UK, while it'll be on Racing.com in Australia.

But what if you're based there but aren't at home to catch that free stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the race for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Grand National live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Grand National live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another website and watch the 2024 Grand National live stream.

2024 Grand National live streams by country

How to watch Grand National live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, ITV1 and ITVX are providing FREE coverage of the 2024 Grand National in the U.K., with live coverage of the event getting underway at 12:55 p.m. BST on Saturday, and the main race set for 4 p.m.

Just bear in mind that you'll need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the action on TV or via online streaming.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Grand National live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the 2024 Grand National live stream will be shown on the free Racing.com TV channel and Racing.com website.

The main race starts at 10 p.m. AEST on Saturday night, but be warned that the main race is scheduled for 1 am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

Can you watch Grand National live streams in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 Grand National hasn't picked up a broadcaster in the U.S., but any Brits or Aussies who are currently abroad in the country can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

The main race is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.

Grand National 2024 schedule

Saturday, Apr. 13

(All times ET)