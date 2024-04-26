Everton vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Brentford will be mathematically safe from relegation with a win here, while a victory for the Toffees would leave them on the brink of securing survival — you can watch Everton vs Brentford from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels Everton vs Brentford live streams will be available on Saturday (April 26).

► Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 2.30 a.m. AEST (Apr. 27)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Everton and Brentford are almost there. Supporters of both sides were still losing sleep over the threat of relegation as recently as last week, but optimism will be in the air when they lock horns on Saturday.

Three more points for Brentford would guarantee them a place in next season's EPL. A win for Everton would get them over the line if Luton do not beat Wolves in an earlier kick-off.

Sean Dyche's side have made Goodison Park a fortress of late. Wednesday's victory over Liverpool was their third in a row on home turf.

Everton will get the ball forward quickly against Brentford, using plenty of long passes and crosses into the box. Set-pieces are another weapon that Dyche's team look to make full use of.

Brentford are a pretty direct team themselves and they will have to match Everton's physicality in both boxes. Last weekend's 5-1 thrashing of Luton showed that the Bees carry an attacking threat even when Ivan Toney is unavailable. The England international could be back for Saturday's showdown, but Brentford will be competitive with or without their talismanic striker.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an Everton vs Brentford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Everton vs Brentford live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £20/month to Sky Sports Premier League to your package. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford in Canada

Canadians can watch an Everton vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford in Australia

Aussies can watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Everton vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

