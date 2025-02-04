How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams from anywhere — free options plus teams and fixtures

North America’s most prestigious tournament, the CONCACAF Champions Cup sees the best teams from Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean compete to be crowned champions and secure a place in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Running over the course of the next five months, here’s how to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams from anywhere. And don't worry if you're abroad right now — because you can watch it all from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams, Channels, dates Opening game (Tuesday, February 4):

► Real Hope vs Cruz Azul

• Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Feb. 5)

• FREE STREAMS — YouTube / CONCACAF Go (U.K. / AUS / RoW)

• U.S. — Fox Sports via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Contested under various guises since 1962, the modern era of the competition began in 2002 and has been dominated by Mexican clubs. They have won 19 of 22 titles, including last year when C.F. Pachuca secured a 3-0 victory over MLS side Columbus Crew.

The reigning champions will be absent from this year’s competition, but there are still six entrants from Liga MX who will all believe they have a shot at glory. Cruz Azul are considered one of the favorites due to possessing a hugely talented squad, while Club America reached the semi-finals last year and won the Apertura title in 2024.

This year there will be a record-high 10 MLS teams competing, however, there will be numerous domestic matchups in the opening round so only a few sides will compete for the coveted prize. Among the favorites are MLS reigning champions LA Galaxy and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, both of which will believe they can become just the second MLS side to win the tournament.

While the eventual winners are most likely to come from the U.S. or Mexico, there is a chance a team from outside of North America's two top leagues could triumph. However, the last time that happened was in 2005 when Costa Rican side Saprissa claimed the title.

Round 1 kicks off this week, with four clubs skipping this opening round with a bye through to the round of 16. Check out the full list of teams and fixtures below.

Read on to find out how and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams wherever you are.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams for FREE

Those in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and many more countries from around the world – essentially any territory that isn't in North or Central America – can watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams for free via CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

Fans in Mexico will also be able to watch all of the action for FREE as streaming service Tubi has gained the rights to show all of the matches from the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams from anywhere

CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market right now.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to watch your usual free U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed here and watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup action just as you would at home.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams on Fox Sports, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99 per month and it comes with more than 40 channels including Fox Sports. Even better, you can usually get up to 50% off your first month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99 per month but gives you 200+ channels, including Fox Sports, and lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $46 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including Fox Sports and NBC in selected markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox Sports, NBC, USA and NBCSN via its $84.99 per month Pro Plan.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., then you're in luck when it comes to watching CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams.

As we've outlined above, CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams will be available for free on CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams via streaming service, OneSoccer.

A membership for OneSoccer starts at $12.99/month. Alternatively, a one-year pass can be purchased for $119.99.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to watch on their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams in Central America, South Americaand the Caribbean

Soccer fans in Central America, South America and the Caribbean will be able to watch every match of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as Disney Plus has the rights to the tournament.

The price of Disney Plus varies by country and plan so it is worth visiting their website for full details.

Traveling outside your county? Don't worry — you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

CONCACAF Champions Cup teams

* = bye to round of 16

Club América (Liga MX)*

Antigua (Liga Nacional)

CD Motagua (Liga Nacional)

Cavalry FC (Canadian Premier League)

Cibao FC (Liga Dominicana de Fútbol)

Colorado Rapids (Major League Soccer)

Columbus Crew (Major League Soccer)*

Cruz Azul (Liga MX)

FC Cincinnati (Major League Soccer)

Forge FC (Canadian Premier League)

Guadalajara (Liga MX)

Herediano (Liga FPD)

Inter Miami CF (Major League Soccer)

LAFC (Major League Soccer)

LA Galaxy (Major League Soccer)*

LD Alajuelense (Liga FPD)*

Monterrey (Liga MX)

Pumas UNAM (Liga MX)

Real Estelí (Liga Primera de Nicaragua)

Real Hope (Ligue Haïtienne)

Real Salt Lake (Major League Soccer)

Saprissa (Liga FPD)

Seattle Sounders FC (Major League Soccer)

Sporting Kansas City (Major League Soccer)

Tigres UANL (Liga MX)

Vancouver Whitecaps (Major League Soccer)

CONCACAF Champions Cup fixtures

Tuesday, February 4 (Round 1)

Real Hope FA vs Cruz Azul

Wednesday, February 5

Forge FC vs Monterrey

Real Esteli FC vs Tigres

Thursday, February 6

Cibao vs Guadalajara

Cavalry FC vs Pumas

Tuesday, February 11

Monterrey vs Forge FC

Cruz Azul vs Real Hope FA

Wednesday, February 12

Guadalajara vs Cibao

Tigres vs Real Esteli FC

Thursday, February 13

Pumas vs Cavalry FC

Tuesday, February 18

Sporting KC vs Inter Miami

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC

Club Sport Herediano vs Real Salt Lake

Wednesday, February 19

Antigua Guatemala vs Seattle Sounders

FC Motagua vs FC Cincinnati

Thursday, February 20

Deportivo Saprissa vs Vancouver

Tuesday, February 25

Inter Miami vs Sporting KC

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids

Wednesday, February 26

FC Cincinnati vs FC Motagua

Real Salt Lake vs Club Sport Herediano

Seattle Sounders vs Antigua Guatemala

Thursday, February 27

Vancouver vs Deportivo Saprissa

March 4-6: Round of 16 (leg 1 of 2)

March 11-13: Round of 16 (leg 2 of 2)

TBC: Quarterfinals

TBC: Semifinals

Sunday, June 1: Final

