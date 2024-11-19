Chile vs Venezuela live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere

Time is running out for both of these sides, with the Chile vs Venezuela live stream playing host to a match-up between two dreadfully out of form nations. You can watch this 2026 World Cup Qualifier from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

It's been over a year since either of these sides won a World Cup qualifier — that was the reverse version of this fixture, when Venezuela thrashes La Roja 3-0 in Maturín last October.

Chile have picked up only two points since then and their hopes of qualifying for a first World Cup in over a decade are hanging by a thread. Captain, talisman and all-time top scorer Alexis Sanchez remains injured and the appointment of journeyman manager Ricardo Gareca in January has done little to lift this team that are stuck to the bottom of the CONMEBOL table.

La Vinotinto are faring better in their bid to qualify for a first ever World Cup, but not by much. They sit in the play-off place, but are level with Bolivia and four points away from the automatic qualification rankings. A win in Chile on Tuesday would be a huge boost, with winnable games against Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia on the docket after this one.

Having drawn with Brazil last time out, Venezuela must surely be favorites for an away win on Tuesday. Make sure you know how to watch Chile vs Venezuela live streams no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Chile vs Venezuela for free

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Chile vs Venezuela live stream for FREE as it will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.

This match is also being shown on the free-to-air stations in each of the competing countries. So that's Chilevision in Chile and Venevision in Venezuela.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Chile vs Venezuela from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Chile vs Venezuela live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select an Australia server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!

How to watch Chile vs Venezuela in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chile vs Venezuela live stream on PPV via Fanatiz. It costs $29.99 for the game and also includes a free month of the Front-Row plan for action from the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Brasileiro and Argentine League.

If you're a Fanatiz user but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Chile vs Venezuela live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch Chile vs Venezuela in the U.K?

While many of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers are being shown on Premier Sports, Chile vs Venezuela isn't one of them. That means there is no U.K. broadcaster for this match.

If you're currently in the U.K. and want to watch a streaming service from back at home that is showing Chile vs Venezuela live streams, you'll need a good VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Chile vs Venezuela in Canada

As it is south of the border, you can watch Chile vs Venezuela live streams in Canada with that Fanatiz PPV for CA$29.99.

How to watch Chile vs Venezuela online in Australia for FREE

Although it isn't being shown on TV Down Under, you can watch Chile vs Venezuela online for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 11 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday morning.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN (save up to 70%).

Can I watch Chile vs Venezuela in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, there are no listings for Chile vs Venezuela in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if that changes.

