Brighton vs Ipswich Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sep. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brighton have had a strong start to the season. After back-to-back victories over Everton and Man Utd, the Seagulls picked up a point in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal last time out. Fabian Hürzeler has made an immediate impact after replacing Roberto De Zerbi in the summer, and Brighton will be looking to make it 10 points from 12 when Ipswich come to town.

The Tractor Boys picked up their first point since promotion before the international break, drawing 1-1 with Fulham following losses to Liverpool and Man City. This is another tough test for Kieran McKenna's team, but Ipswich will aim to catch Brighton out by pressing high up the pitch when they can.

Yet the home team may actually welcome that approach. Brighton are excellent at playing out from the back. If they can break Ipswich's press, their attacking players will cause McKenna's side plenty of problems.

Watch Brighton vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Watch Brighton vs Ipswich Town in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Ipswich Town live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brighton vs Ipswich Town live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Brighton vs Ipswich Town in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Brighton vs Ipswich Town live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the soccer pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Brighton vs Ipswich Town in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Ipswich Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels..

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Brighton vs Ipswich Town in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Ipswich Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Brighton vs Ipswich Town in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brighton vs Ipswich live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.

