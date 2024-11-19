Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online

The Bolivia v Paraguay live stream is a crucial clash in CONMEBOL qualifying as these two nations fight to make it into the top six and the 2026 FIFA World Cup – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE!

Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream, date, time and channels The Bolivia vs Paraguaylive stream will take place on Tuesday, November 19

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 20)

• WATCH FREE — FIFA+

• U.S. — Fanatiz

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Paraguay go into the game in that final qualification spot, but a trip to the heights of Bolivia is always difficult. The hosts do not tend to lose at home. They did though suffer another heavy away defeat, this time at the hands of Ecuador, who beat them 4-0. José Sagredo was sent off after just 24 minutes, which didn’t help things and means he is out for this game.

On the other hand, La Albirroja had an incredible result last week. They came from behind to beat World Champions Argentina 2-1 thanks to goals from Antonio Sanabria and Omar Alderete. Neither of these sides scores many goals though, so expect a tight and tense affair as they battle for a crucial three points.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay for free

In countries around the world, you can watch Bolivia vs Paraguay via FIFA+. The service available via the FIFA website and on Android and iOS devices. It also has a dedicated smart TV app.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options. Full details on how that works just below.

How to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bolivia vs Paraguay live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Colombia, and want to view FIFA+ as usual, you'd select Colombia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to FIFA+ and enjoy!

How to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream on Fanatiz. The service offers various packages, but to watch this game you need the PPV Qualifiers bundle. This costs $99.99. It also gives you access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay in the U.K. and Rest of the World

Football fans in the U.K. and in many other countries can access a Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream via the Bet365 website. You do not need to place a bet to watch the game. However, you do need to have an account with some money in it.

You can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, if you're looking to tune into your usual streaming service while abroad.

How to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay in Canada

You'll need to sign up to the Fanatiz PPV Qualifiers round 12 bundle to watch Colombia vs Ecuador in Canada. It costs $59.99 and gives you access to the World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay in Australia

Sadly, the Bolivia vs Paraguay live stream is not available to Aussies. However, other CONMEBOL qualifiers - including Argentina vs Peru – are available for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

If you're from Down Under but traveling and want to watch the service you usually get back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

