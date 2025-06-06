Can the king of the clay be toppled? Carlos Alcaraz is two matches away from sealing a second straight French Open crown, but won't be taking the challenge of Italian up-and-comer Lorenzo Musetti lightly.

You can watch Alcaraz vs Musetti live streams in the 2025 French Open from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Alcaraz vs Musetti live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Alcaraz vs Musetti match takes place on Friday, June 6.

► Start time: 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 p.m. AEST

► FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

► U.S. — TNT via Sling TV / Max

► U.K. — Discovery+

The mercurial Alcaraz has been far from blemish-free at Roland-Garros this year — until, that is, he destroyed American Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals. Opening up with a bagel, he dropped only five games on his way to a straight sets thrashing. Having only just turned 22, the Spaniard now has a golden opportunity to seal a fifth Grand Slam of his burgeoning career.

Musetti is a year older and is playing in only his second Slam semi. He managed to take a set off Alcaraz on the clay in their Monte-Carlo Masters final in April and will be desperate to fulfil his potential in Paris this time around. He's already taken down two seeds in Frances Tiafoe and Holger Rune in a campaign that will likely see him improve on his current no. 7 world ranking.

Can Musetti pull off an upset and set up an all Italian final on Sunday? Read on to discover how to watch Alcaraz vs Musetti and live stream French Open 2025 from anywhere, with FREE options explained.

Watch Alcaraz vs Musetti live streams for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are in luck, as they can watch Alcaraz vs Musetti live streams for FREE. The match will be shown on the free 9Now platform.

Alternatively, you can catch live French Open action for FREE on France TV in France or ServusTV in Austria.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the tennis like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Musetti for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Alcaraz vs Musetti from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Alcaraz vs Musetti live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Musetti live streams in the U.S.

The Alcaraz vs Musetti semi-final is being shown on TNT in the U.S.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get the channel through an OTT cable TV alternative. Our pick is Sling TV, which includes TNT with its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45.99/month and 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, Alcaraz vs Musetti along with every match of the tournament, is being live streamed on Max. Live sport is only included with its Standard and Premium plans, which cost $16.99/month or $169.99/year, and $20.99 per month or $209.99/year respectively. However, you can get more bang for your buck by bundling Max with Hulu and Disney Plus.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Blue to watch TNT and TruTV (the two channels showing French Open 2025 tennis in the U.S.). It costs from $46/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get 50% off on their first month, too.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Musetti live streams in Canada

The French Open is being broadcast on TSN in Canada, which means you can also watch Alcaraz vs Musetti live streams on its TSN Plus streaming platform costing $8/month or $80/year.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Alcaraz vs Musetti live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Musetti live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., Alcaraz vs Musetti is being shown on TNT Sports.

You can stream TNT Sports live online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're traveling outside the U.K. but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch Alcaraz vs Musetti as if you were back at home.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Musetti live streams in Australia

As explained above, the French Open is being broadcast for FREE in Australia. It will be on 9Gem on TV, with Alcaraz vs Musetti live streams available for free via 9Now.

If you want to watch Alcaraz vs Musetti in 4K, you'll need the Australia-based Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every match on every court, with the Stan Sport add-on costing $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan in order to get that beautiful 4K picture, which is $21 per month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch Alcaraz vs Musetti on 9Now as if you were back home.

