How to watch NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships 2024 — live streams, TV channels, schedule

Having racked up the highest score in NCAA Women's Gymnastics history, the Oklahoma Sooners are flying high. However, Jordan Bowers and KJ Kindler know that the national title is the only accolade that will put their supremacy beyond doubt.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships 2024 from anywhere with a VPN.

NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 NCAA NCAA Women's Gymnastics runs from Weds, April 3 to Sat, April 20. Full schedule below.

► TV channels — ABC / ESPN2

► Live stream — ESPN Plus / Sling TV / Fubo

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Oklahoma earned a perfect score on every event at the Big 12 Championship and Bowers came within a whisker of a Gym Slam. The 20-year-old's main competition in the individual all-around contest will come from LSU's Haleigh Bryant, UCLA's Selena Harris, and Denver's Jessica Hutchinson, each of whom has helped to spur Bowers to fresh heights.

Like March Madness, the NCAA Women's Gymnastics tournament begins with a play-in between the two lowest-ranked programs in each region, before the 32 higher seeds join the fray. Top seeds Oklahoma (No.1), LSU (No.2), California (No.3) and Florida (No.4) have been separated, and only the top two teams from each region will qualify for the semi-finals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, which will also host the National Championship.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NCAA women's gymnastics tournament 2024 online.

NCAA women's gymnastics tournament schedule

April 3-6: Arkansas and Michigan Regional

Arkansas and Michigan Regional April 4-7: California and Florida Regional

California and Florida Regional April 18: Semi-Finals

Semi-Finals April 20: National Championship

Watch NCAA Women's Gymnastics in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics live streams in the U.S.

Every single event of the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics - including the Regional Championships – is being shown on the dedicated sports streamer ESPN+, which costs from $10.99/month.

If you don't mind skipping the Regionals, the semi-finals are each being shown on ESPN2, while the National Championship will be televised on ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get both channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Costing only $10.99/month, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/espn-plus-streaming-service,review-5332.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"">ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including MLB, NBA, UFC, PGA Tour golf, various international soccer competitions, a whole host of NCAA college sports. For even better value, you can include it alongside <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/disney-plus-price-shows-and-how-to-sign-up" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"">Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

You can get ABC on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Blue package, which comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets) and Fox. New subscribers get 50% off their first month. If you want ESPN2 for the semi-finals too, you'll need the Orange + Blue package.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, ESPN2, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

Watch NCAA Women's Gymnastics online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the gymnastics on your subscriptions?

You can still watch the NCAA Women's Gymnastics live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal