UFC 309 live stream: How to watch Jones vs Miocic online from anywhere, start times, full card

Want to see some real heavyweight action this Saturday? Then the Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic main event at UFC 309 should be the hottest ticket in town, with Madison Square Garden set to be rocked by these two MMA icons. Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 309 live streams and how to use a VPN to stream it from anywhere.

UFC 309 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday, November 16

► UFC 309 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT (Sun) / 2 p.m. AEDT on (Sun). Prelims from 8 p.m. ET

► Jones vs Miocic ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST / 4 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV deals

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports Box Office

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

While the attention of many fight fans may be with the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul circus in Texas, there's a huge dream match-up taking place in the Octagon in NYC.

It's been nearly 15 years since New York native Jon Jones tasted defeat in the UFC, and even then it was a disqualification for throwing elbows. Since that night he's taken on — and beaten — MMA's good and great, stepping up to heavyweight last year after dominating the light heavyweight division.

Enter two time champ Stipe Miocic. After overcoming Daniel Cormier in an epic trilogy, it looked like his loss to Francis Ngannou three-and-a-half years ago might be the last time we ever saw him in the Octagon. But the lure of a legend versus legend encounter against Jones has proved just too enticing to resist.

The headline bout is a year in the making, having originally been planned to take place last November. But many MMA fans have been waiting far longer than that for this match-up. So keep reading for where to watch UFC 309 live streams online and on TV.

Is UFC 309 a PPV? Yes and no. UFC 309 is a PPV event in the U.S. and other countries listed here. But there are many places where you don't need a PPV to watch UFC events. UFC fans in Ukraine can watch UFC 309, and other combat sports events, on the Megogo streaming service. It's available on the platform's Maximal plan, which costs from 69 UAH (approximately $2). That's worth knowing if you're a Ukrainian away from home because you can use a VPN to watch UFC 309 from abroad on Megogo as usual.

How to watch UFC 309 from anywhere

Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 309 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch Jones vs Miocic and all the rest of UFC 309 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Live stream UFC 309 in the U.S.

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 309 live streams of the main card — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs.

The best value way to watch is to get the UFC 309 PPV plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $65 (ESPN Plus currently costs $119.99/year and UFC PPVs are currently $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $11.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $5 and buy UFC 309 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim fights are shown on a range of channels in addition to ESPN Plus — including ESPN News, ESPN Deportes, Hulu and FX — with the early prelims available on ESPN Plus and the UFC Fight Pass (the latter costing $14.99 for two months).

If you’re outside the U.S. but don't want to miss UFC 309, you can still watch a live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream UFC 309 in Canada

For MMA fans north of the border the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 309's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Live stream UFC 309 in the U.K. and Australia

While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.

In the U.K. the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. GMT, with Jones vs Miocic entering the Octagon at approximately 5 a.m. The prelims will be live on TNT Sports (available through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month) but, the main card and headline bout are on PPV only — this costs £19.99 in the U.K.

In Australia, UFC 309's main card will be live on Sunday, November 17 from 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.

UFC 309 full fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Jon Jones (c) vs Stipe Miocic — UFC Heavyweight Championship

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler — Lightweight

Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig — Middleweight

Viviane Araújo vs Karine Silva — Women's Flyweight

Mauricio Ruffy vs James Llontop — Lightweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN News

Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee — Bantamweight

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders — Middleweight

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson — Lightweight

David Onama vs Roberto Romero — Lightweight

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Marcin Tybura vs Jhonata Diniz — Heavyweight

Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj — Welterweight

Bassil Hafez vs Oban Elliot — Welterweight

Veronica Hardy vs Eduarda Moura — Women's Flyweight

More from Tom's Guide