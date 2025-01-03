Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live stream: how to watch PDC World Darts Championship final tonight – start time, TV, can I watch free?

Teenage darting prodigy Luke Littler takes on three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen in tonight’s mouthwatering PDC World Darts Championships final at Alexandra Palace. The tournament's two best players will deliver power scoring and spectacular checkouts when the action starts at 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Friday.

Scroll down for how to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live stream from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen streams, start time The Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen final live stream starts at 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Friday, January 3, 2025.

• FREE — Sport1 live stream (GER)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• U.S. — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — NordVPN 100% risk free

Twelve months ago, Littler lost an epic contest to Luke Humphries and came up agonizingly short in his first world final – now the Nuke is determined to go one better. The 17-year-old Premier League and Masters champion powered into his second final in as many attempts with a 6-1 destruction of Stephen Bunting with a percussive display of heavy scoring and clutch finishing. Averaging over 105, Littler looked near unbeatable but if he's to become darts' next crossover star, he has to win tonight. Double hitting holds the key.

The Englishman's opponent Van Gerwen is trying to do more than win a fourth world title – victory for the Dutchman would ensure he keeps his record as the sport's youngest world champion for another year. MVG had an inconsistent 2024 on tour but the Green Machine has returned to something close to his best form this tournament and will look to do to Littler what Phil Taylor did to him as an emerging prodigy in 2013. Van Gerwen beat Chris Dobey 6-1 in his semi-final, albeit without the same awe-inspiring ease as Littler. Will his experience hold the key to victory?

Here's our guide to watching and streaming Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live.

Is there a free Littler vs Van Gerwen live stream?

Can you watch Littler vs Van Gerwen for free?

Yes, but only in Germany. Sport1.de offers FREE live darts streams covering all the PDC action, including the final. No sign in or password.

German fan abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Sport1's free German stream from outside of your native Germany. Try NordVPN, details below...

How to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live stream from anywhere

Away from your home (e.g. Germany) at the moment and geo-blocked from watching the darts on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Littler vs Van Gerwen live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Exclusive deal NordVPN is a brilliant streaming VPN – it's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, is fast and it has top-level security features too. Sign up, download the app, switch it on, and you can unblock your usual stream from just about anywhere in the world. Save 70% on NordVPN today

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Germany and want to view your usual German service, you'd select Germany from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the darts and watch the semi-finals just like you would at home.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of PDC World Darts Championship 2025, including Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen.

If you're not at home in the U.K. right now, you can still tune into the Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen semi-final by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is showing the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship in the States. Sign up from $29.99/month to watch live.

The January 3 final – featuring Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen – is also available to stream via PDC TV.

Overseas and still want to watch your usual darts live stream? You'll need to use a VPN .

How to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian darts fans can stream Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live on PDC TV (it works great on laptops and smartphones, if you're on the go). Plans cost from around CA$17.50/month.

Canadian overseas? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock PDC TV and watch your normal darts stream as if back at home.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports and Foxtel have the rights to show Friday's thrilling final live from London's Alexandra Palace.

But you can hit the bullseye by tuning in via the Kayo Sports streaming service which comes with a FREE 7-day trial.

Alternatively, PDC TVis also streaming the 2025 World Championships in Australia. There's plenty of oche-based thrills look forward to over the next few days...

Final coverage starts at 7 a.m. AEDT on Saturday morning.

Where to listen to Littler vs Van Gerwen live on the radio in the U.K.

Fans in the U.K. can listen live on talkSPORT on DAB radio, online via the talkSPORT app, or by telling their smart speaker to ‘play talkSPORT’.

More from Tom's Guide